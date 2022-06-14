Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Maura Kelly (née Cantwell)

The death has occurred of Maura Kelly (née Cantwell), Baltrasna, Ashbourne, Meath and formerly of Nuncio Road, Kilkenny). Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dear wife of Austin and much cherished mother of Andrew, Kevin, Claire, Annette and Margaret. Sadly missed by her family, her adored grandchildren, Evan, James, Eoghan, Jack, Ellie and Mike, daughter-in-law Bernie, sons-in-law Dave and Neil, brothers Tom and John Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan`s Funeral Home, Ashbourne, (A84CX52) from 5pm to 7pm this Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 12.40pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association. Maura's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.churchservices.tv/ashbourne Cremation Service live on: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Richard Murphy

The death has occurred of Richard Murphy, Robinstown House, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, on 12th June 2022. Richard in his 97th year, peacefully as his residence in the care of his loving family. Survived by his loving wife Johanna, children Martin, David, Michael, Richard, Brigitte, Mary and Carmel, grandchildren Richie, Paul, Declan, Conor, Kate, Tommie, Yvonne, Louise and Joe, daughters-in-law Eleanor, Annette and Majella, sons-in-law Eamonn and Kevin, extended family, neighbours and friends. Richard is predeceased by his son David-Martin (aged 5) and brother Michael.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday, 14th June, with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Glenmore. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday, 15th June, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.