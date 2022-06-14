Search

14 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

14 Jun 2022 10:27 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Maura Kelly (née Cantwell)

The death has occurred of Maura Kelly (née Cantwell), Baltrasna, Ashbourne, Meath and formerly of Nuncio Road, Kilkenny). Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Dear wife of Austin and much cherished mother of Andrew, Kevin, Claire, Annette and Margaret. Sadly missed by her family, her adored grandchildren, Evan, James, Eoghan, Jack, Ellie and Mike, daughter-in-law Bernie, sons-in-law Dave and Neil, brothers Tom and John Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and her many dear neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan`s Funeral Home, Ashbourne, (A84CX52) from 5pm to 7pm this Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 12.40pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association. Maura's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.churchservices.tv/ashbourne Cremation Service live on: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Richard Murphy

The death has occurred of Richard Murphy, Robinstown House, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny, on 12th June 2022. Richard in his 97th year, peacefully as his residence in the care of his loving family. Survived by his loving wife Johanna, children Martin, David, Michael, Richard, Brigitte, Mary and Carmel, grandchildren Richie, Paul, Declan, Conor, Kate, Tommie, Yvonne, Louise and Joe, daughters-in-law Eleanor, Annette and Majella, sons-in-law Eamonn and Kevin, extended family, neighbours and friends. Richard is predeceased by his son David-Martin (aged 5) and brother Michael.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday, 14th June, with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St. James' Church, Glenmore. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday, 15th June, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media