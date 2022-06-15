Search

15 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Breda Conneely (née Rowe)

The death has occurred of Breda Conneely (née Rowe), London and formerly Kiltown, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 31st May, 2022. Sadly missed by her children Elaina, Paul and Joanna, niece Anne-Marie, grandchildren Alannah, Saoirse and Aisling, daughter-in-law Davnet, and extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (16th June) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Funeral Mass on Friday (17th June) at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Breda's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/

Sean Kirwan

The death has occurred of Sean Kirwan, Clondalkin and Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully, in the kind care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital and previously under the wonderful care of all the staff of Lexington House Nursing Home; cherished husband of the recently deceased Kathleen and much loved father of Niall John and Paul. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Jane, Julie and Lynn, grandchildren Brian, Sean and Conor, sister Phyllis, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen Kirwan (née O’Sullivan), Clondalkin. Died peacefully on June 8, 2022, after a short illness surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital; treasured wife of the recently deceased Sean and much loved mother of Niall, John and Paul and loving sister of Chris and the late Dermot. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Jane, Julie and Lynn, grandchildren Brian, Sean and Conor, sister, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends especially her carer Minda.

 Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Thursday from 5pm to 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in Sacred Heart Church, Sruleen followed by burial in Newlands Cemetery. To view Kathleen and Sean’s Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am please see link- https://www.churchservices.tv/sruleen

Phyllis Murphy (née Conroy)

The death has occurred of Phyllis Murphy (née Conroy), Melville Heights, Kilkenny City, and late of Lower Castlecomer Road, on 13th June 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Phyllis, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Adrienne, sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother Michael, sisters Frances, Mary and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and her former Health Service colleagues.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (17th June) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

