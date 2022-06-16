Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, June 16, 2022

Tom Walsh

The death has occurred of Tom Walsh, Springfield, Piltown, Kilkenny, peacefully, at Sonas Care Home, Carrickbeg, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joan (née Granville), loving father of Mark, Emer, Barry, Emma, David and grandfather of eight grandchildren. Also mourned by his brother Philip and wife Mary, his sister Carmel and partner Edward. Predeceased by brothers Paddy and Michael and sisters Margaret and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Monica, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick-On-Suir on Friday (June 17th) from 5pm-7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Owning, on Saturday (June 18th) for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Our Lady's Cemetery, Owning.

Ena Delahunty (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Ena Delahunty (née Murphy), Grange, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, X91 A5R9. Predeceased by her husband Hilary and her brother Pat. Deeply regretted by her daughter Esther, her son Hilary Óg, son-in-law Trevor, daughter-in-law Yana, Veronica, grandchildren Paddy T., Mícheal, Nessa, Tomás, Anna and Aaron, her brothers Ed and John Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday 17th from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, on Saturday 18th for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Paddy Burtchaell

The death has occurred of Paddy Burtchaell, Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly Ferrybank and Graignamanagh, County Kilkenny, on 15th June 2022, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and with the help of the wonderful and caring staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Clare, sons John and Colm, daughters Aoibhín, Jean and Roisín, his brother Sean, sisters Peggy, Deirdre and Breda, grandchildren Ella, Calum, Eve, Faye, Emer, Larry, Aideen, Martha and Fintan, sons and daughters in law John, Eduardo, Conrad, Shirley and Wendy, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends including all those in Na Fianna CLG Glasnevin.

Reposing at Massey's Funeral Home, Finglas Village D11 ET7P from 6pm to 7pm, Thursday 16th June. House private, please. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Dolours Church, Glasnevin, on Friday morning, 17th June, for Mass at 10am, with cremation afterwards at 11.40am in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Graham Joseph Bourke

The death has occurred of Graham Joseph Bourke, Old Callan Road and late of Circular Road, Kilkenny City, on 15th June 2022 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved parents Maura and Paddy. He will be deeply missed by his brothers Frank and Adrian, partner J., nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graham Joseph's Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday (June 17th) at 11a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://facebook.com//danesfortparish