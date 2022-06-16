Search

16 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, June 16, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

16 Jun 2022 11:42 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Tom Walsh

The death has occurred of Tom Walsh, Springfield, Piltown, Kilkenny, peacefully, at Sonas Care Home, Carrickbeg, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joan (née Granville), loving father of Mark, Emer, Barry, Emma, David and grandfather of eight grandchildren. Also mourned by his brother Philip and wife Mary, his sister Carmel and partner Edward. Predeceased by brothers Paddy and Michael and sisters Margaret and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Monica, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home Carrick-On-Suir on Friday (June 17th) from 5pm-7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Owning, on Saturday (June 18th) for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Our Lady's Cemetery, Owning.

Ena Delahunty (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Ena Delahunty (née Murphy), Grange, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, X91 A5R9. Predeceased by her husband Hilary and her brother Pat. Deeply regretted by her daughter Esther, her son Hilary Óg, son-in-law Trevor, daughter-in-law Yana, Veronica, grandchildren Paddy T., Mícheal, Nessa, Tomás, Anna and Aaron, her brothers Ed and John Joe, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday 17th from 4pm to 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, on Saturday 18th for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Paddy Burtchaell

The death has occurred of Paddy Burtchaell, Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly Ferrybank and Graignamanagh, County Kilkenny, on 15th June 2022, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and with the help of the wonderful and caring staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Clare, sons John and Colm, daughters Aoibhín, Jean and Roisín, his brother Sean, sisters Peggy, Deirdre and Breda, grandchildren Ella, Calum, Eve, Faye, Emer, Larry, Aideen, Martha and Fintan, sons and daughters in law John, Eduardo, Conrad, Shirley and Wendy, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends including all those in Na Fianna CLG Glasnevin.

Reposing at Massey's Funeral Home, Finglas Village D11 ET7P from 6pm to 7pm, Thursday 16th June. House private, please. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Dolours Church, Glasnevin, on Friday morning, 17th June, for Mass at 10am, with cremation afterwards at 11.40am in Glasnevin Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Graham Joseph Bourke

The death has occurred of Graham Joseph Bourke, Old Callan Road and late of Circular Road, Kilkenny City, on 15th June 2022 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved parents Maura and Paddy. He will be deeply missed by his brothers Frank and Adrian, partner J., nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graham Joseph's Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday (June 17th) at 11a.m. in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on http://facebook.com//danesfortparish

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media