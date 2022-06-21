Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Richard Walsh

The death has occurred of Richard Walsh, Kilree, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny and formerly of Outrath, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, 17th June 2022. Pre-deceased by his daughter Louise and his father Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Ann, daughters Michelle and Ann-Marie, his son Richard, grandchildren Nathan, Holly, Caoimhe, Mia and Dylan, sons-in-law Brian and Mark, daughter-in-law Rachel, mother Lilly, brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Annette O'Regan (née Hickey)

The death has occurred of Annette O'Regan (née Hickey), Moate Road, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully, at her residence after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of Donie and loving mother to Helen, Anita and Don. Predeceased by her sister Carmel and brother Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her brothers, sister in law, sons in law, daughter in law, adored grandchildren Grace, Christian, Maria, Elena and Max, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Norah Hayes (née Morahan)

The death has occurred of Norah Hayes (née Morahan)

Lavistown, Dublin Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Dournane, Mooncoin, on 19th June 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford. Norah, in her 97th year, predeceased by her husband Tom, sons Michael, John Joe, Liam and Tommy and daughter-in-law Bernadette, beloved mother of Frank, Teresa, Tony and Ann Marie, sadly missed by her loving family, brother Richard, sister Kit, sons-in-law Walter and Tom, daughters-in-law Bridget and Teresa, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, sister-in-law Rene Morahan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (21st June) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://churchcamlive.com/clara-parish-live-stream/

Paddy (Red ) Bergin

The death has occurred of Paddy (Red) Bergin, Clontubrid, Freshford, Kilkenny, R95 T8F5. Suddenly at his residence. Pre-deceased by his father Mick and baby daughter Áine. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Jose (Dwane) daughters Sineád, Deirdre, Catherine, Sarah, sons Michael, Tommy, Paul, Padraig, John, Liam, Joe, Peter, Jamie, Ciarán, mother Mary, grandchildren, brothers Matt, Sean, Seamus, Micheál, Brendan, sisters Sheila and Breda, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 2pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in Clontubrid Church at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. You may view the Mass on Wednesday on the link https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Brian Reidy

The death has occurred of Brian Reidy, Beechgrove, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Kilkenny – June 19, 2022 - peacefully but unexpectedly, with his devoted wife and family by his side, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Predeceased by his parents Liam and Mary and his brothers Eamon and Brendan. Much loved husband and best friend of Cepta and dear father of Elaine, Yvonne and Mary. Brian will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and family, his adored grandchildren Brian, Chloe, Jack, Katie, John, Roisín, Isabel and Tadgh, sons-in-law Paul and Brian, brothers Sean, Liam, Joe, Ger and Dermot, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, his former work colleagues at Hibernian Insurance and his many friends, especially those in Mullingar Golf Club.

Reposing at his home (N91 C2N6) on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm and house private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in St Andrew's Cemetery, Multyfarnham. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie

Lil Maher (née Farrell)

The death has occurred of Lil Maher (née Farrell), Glenmullen, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny and formerly of Bilboa, Carlow, on 20th June, 2022, at the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Carlow surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim. Sadly missed by her loving family son Tommy, daughters Moira and Rita, sons-in-law Mike and John, grandchildren Laura, Liam, James, Seán, Kelly and Chloe, great-grandchildren Killian, Aoibhín and Eve, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Tuesday (21st June) from 4pm concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: castlecomerparish.ie