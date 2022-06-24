Search

24 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, June 24, 2022

Kilkenny

Kilkenny People reporter

24 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Patricia Leahy

The death has occurred of Patricia Leahy, 66 Fr Byrne Park on 24th June 2022 at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her mother, Annie Gannon, Great Oak, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her sister Mary-Ann, nephew Shane, niece Dawn and her feathered friend Ollie, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

Brother Bosco (Richard) O.F.M. Cap. Connolly

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brother Bosco Connelly; O.F.M Cap.; Ard Mhuire Capuchin Friary, Creeslough, Co. Donegal and formerly Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his brother Thomas, sisters, Margaret, Kay, and Nell, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends. Sadly missed by his Capuchin brothers. Predeceased by his triplet brother Jimmy.

His remains will arrive at the Capuchin Friary, Ards, Friday, June 24th, at 7.30pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass there on Saturday, June 25th, at 11am followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery.

Martina Foran (née Kelly)

The death has occurred of Martina Foran (née Kelly), Maudlin Street, Kilkenny City, on 22nd June 2022, peacefully, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Martina, beloved wife of the late Noel and much loved mother of Mark, sadly missed by her loving son, parents John and Mary Kelly, daughter-in-law Pamela, sisters Marian, Imelda and Edel, brothers Martin (Ned), Damian (Bullet) and Ian, grandchildren Sinéad, Darragh and Aoibhín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (24th June) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

