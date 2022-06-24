Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, June 24, 2022

Rest in Peace
Patricia Leahy
The death has occurred of Patricia Leahy, 66 Fr Byrne Park on 24th June 2022 at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her mother, Annie Gannon, Great Oak, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her sister Mary-Ann, nephew Shane, niece Dawn and her feathered friend Ollie, extended family, relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements later
Brother Bosco (Richard) O.F.M. Cap. Connolly
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brother Bosco Connelly; O.F.M Cap.; Ard Mhuire Capuchin Friary, Creeslough, Co. Donegal and formerly Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his brother Thomas, sisters, Margaret, Kay, and Nell, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends. Sadly missed by his Capuchin brothers. Predeceased by his triplet brother Jimmy.
His remains will arrive at the Capuchin Friary, Ards, Friday, June 24th, at 7.30pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass there on Saturday, June 25th, at 11am followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery.
Martina Foran (née Kelly)
The death has occurred of Martina Foran (née Kelly), Maudlin Street, Kilkenny City, on 22nd June 2022, peacefully, at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Martina, beloved wife of the late Noel and much loved mother of Mark, sadly missed by her loving son, parents John and Mary Kelly, daughter-in-law Pamela, sisters Marian, Imelda and Edel, brothers Martin (Ned), Damian (Bullet) and Ian, grandchildren Sinéad, Darragh and Aoibhín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (24th June) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.
Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule in action during the Round Two victory over Limerick in UPMC Nowlan Park. Picture: Billy Culleton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.