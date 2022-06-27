Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, June 27, 2022

Rest in Peace
Margaret Scriven
The death has occurred of Margaret Scriven, Clonmel Road, Callan, Kilkenny, 24th June 2022, peacefully, at Aut Even Hospital, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Scriven and much loved mother of John (Australia), Dan, Paddy, Richard, Mary, Vincent, Francis, Ted, Joe and Gerard. Sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption, Callanon Monday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Kilbride Cemetery. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at http://churchmedia.ie/ (Callan Parish) House strictly private. No flowers, please. Donations, in lieu, to House for the Blind, Kenya (Care of Mrs Peggy Saunders). Donation box in Church.
James O'Neill
The death has occurred of James O'Neill, Hillside View, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Carlow / Laois, on 25th June, 2022. Peacefully at Castlecomer District Hospital, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, his parents Mary and Patrick, brothers John and Henry. James will be sadly missed by his sons Pa, Michael, Seamus and Adrian, daughters Mary and Catrina, their partners, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law Kathleen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the residence of his daughter Catrina and Colm Meagher, Firoda, Castlecomer (Eircode R32 D867 Ballyragget Road, right turn for Ballyouskill). Reposing on Monday (27th) from 2pm concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8.30pm. House private please on Tuesday morning. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer at 11am on Tuesday, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : castlecomerparish.ie Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Castlecomer District Hospital
Michael D'Arcy
The death has occurred of Michael D'Arcy, in San Diego, California, formerly of Ballykeeffe, Co. Kilkenny. Michael passed away peacefully at his home on 22nd June 2022. He is survived by his loving wife Ursula, children Kathleen, Johanna and John, their spouses Denis, Kim and Graeme and his beloved grandchildren. Also sadly missed by his sister Sally and brother Jim.
In accordance with Michael's wishes, his body has been donated for Medical Research and at a later date his ashes will be spread in Ballykeeffe.
