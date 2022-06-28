Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Pat Doyle

The death has occurred of Pat Doyle, Apartment 4, 12-14 Melville Avenue, Fairview, Dublin and late of Oldtown, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Pat died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital on Thursday, 23rd June, 2022. Deeply regretted by Teresa, his brother Seamus, mother-in-law Nelly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and a large circle of friends.

Remains leaving Beaumont hospital on Wednesday 29th at 11am for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, followed by burial in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget. Requiem Mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Jacqui Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Jacqui Fitzgerald, Belmont Heights, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny, on June 26th 2022. Jacqui will be sadly missed and always loved by her son James, parents Peggy and Jimmy, partner Ivan, brothers Wayne and Seán, sisters Sinéad, Aoife and Aisling, brothers-in-law Liam and Andrew, sister-in-law Aisling, nieces Emma and Piegí, nephews Jake Louis and Mj, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Tom Hennessy’s Funeral Home, Johnstown, Waterford (X91 FW4A), on Tuesday June 28th from 6.30pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of The Assumption, Slieverue, on Wednesday 29th for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Regina Moore (née Mc Dermott)

The death has occurred of Regina Moore (née Mc Dermott), School House Road, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Wexford, late of Buttevant Co Cork, on 25th June 2022, in her 91st year. Former teacher in Good Council College New Ross. Loving wife of the late Mick, deeply regretted by her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal will take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 28th June from Doyle's Funeral Home to arrive at The Church of The Assumption Rosbercon for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Saint Mary's Catholic Church Grounds, Buttevant, Co. Cork arriving approximately 2.30pm. Mass can be viewed on www.rosberconparish.ie

Kathleen Roche (née Burke)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Roche (née Burke), Rathclough, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny, on 27th June 2022, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Brian, Catríona, Nicola and Niamh, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Seamus, John and Ger, sons-in-law Paul, Val and Michael, grandchildren Adam, Darragh, Hazel, Emily, Grace, Luke, Conor, Caleb and Noah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Liam (Lum) Walsh

The death has occurred of Liam (Lum) Walsh, Glendine Heights, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, on 27th June, 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Liam (Lum), beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of John, Gráinne, Deirdre, Emer, Oonagh and the late Finbar, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Sean, sister Bernadette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Glendine (R95 W5TX) on Wednesday 29th June from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/