Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Rev. Fr. Michael Keoghan

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr. Michael Keoghan, Diocese of Hexham, Newcastle, England and formerly of Liss, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Ebchester, Durham, England on Friday, 10th June 2022. Predeceased by his parents, Frank and Kathleen, his sister Mary Hogan and his brothers Pierce, John and Paddy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Lily Kirk, brother Frank (Melbourne, Australia), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters-in-law Agnes, Kathy, Betty and Mary, The Bishop and Priests of The Diocese of Hexham, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass for Fr. Michael will take place on, Thursday, 30th June, at 3pm in The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Daniel J O'Riordan, MRCVS

The death has occurred of Daniel J O'Riordan, MRCVS, Dublin Road, Thurles, Tipperary / Johnstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and best friend to his devoted wife Imelda, father to Ray, David, Anne, Fr Niall and James, father-in-law to Eimear and Emma and brother of Jerry, Denis, Sheila, Teresa, Michael and the late Kathleen. Adored grandad to his five much loved grandchildren. Sadly missed by his family, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 30th June, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 1st July, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed at www.Thurlesparish.ie House private please.

Pat Doyle

The death has occurred of Pat Doyle, Apartment 4, 12-14 Melville Avenue, Fairview, Dublin and late of Oldtown, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. Pat died peacefully at Beaumont Hospital on Thursday, 23rd June, 2022. Deeply regretted by Teresa, his brother Seamus, mother-in-law Nelly, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and a large circle of friends.

Remains leaving Beaumont hospital on Wednesday 29th at 11am for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, followed by burial in St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget. Requiem Mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Jacqui Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Jacqui Fitzgerald, Belmont Heights, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Kilkenny, on June 26th 2022. Jacqui will be sadly missed and always loved by her son James, parents Peggy and Jimmy, partner Ivan, brothers Wayne and Seán, sisters Sinéad, Aoife and Aisling, brothers-in-law Liam and Andrew, sister-in-law Aisling, nieces Emma and Piegí, nephews Jake Louis and Mj, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of The Assumption, Slieverue, on Wednesday 29th for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Roche (née Burke)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Roche (née Burke), Rathclough, Danesfort, Co. Kilkenny, on 27th June 2022, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Brian, Catríona, Nicola and Niamh, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Seamus, John and Ger, sons-in-law Paul, Val and Michael, grandchildren Adam, Darragh, Hazel, Emily, Grace, Luke, Conor, Caleb and Noah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Liam (Lum) Walsh

The death has occurred of Liam (Lum) Walsh, Glendine Heights, Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny City, on 27th June, 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Liam (Lum), beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of John, Gráinne, Deirdre, Emer, Oonagh and the late Finbar, sadly missed by his loving family, brother Sean, sister Bernadette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Glendine (R95 W5TX) on Wednesday 29th June from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/