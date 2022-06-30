Search

30 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, June 6, 2022

Michael McCarthy

The death has occurred of Michael McCarthy, Meadow Way, Kilkenny and formerly of Charleville, Co. Cork, on 29th June 2022, peacefully at Drakelands Nursing Home. Michael, in his 101st year, beloved husband of the late Kitty (née Dunlop) and much loved father of Joan, Margaret and Edmond, sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Johnston's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Thursday (June 30th) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/


Philomena Manton

The death has occurred of Philomena Manton (née Shanahan), The Islands, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Philomena Manton (nee Shanahan), The Islands, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, June 29th, peacefully in the wonderful care of Castlecomer District Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael, will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, Dan, Denis and Anthony, daughters-in-law Ann, Veronica, Karen and Susan, her much loved grandchildren Sarah, Deirdre, Denise, Daniel, Ethan, Amber, Emma, Clodagh and Mikey, great-grandchildren, sisters Ann and Shelia, brothers-in-law Paddy and Bobby, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, followed by burial in The Mill cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on https://churchcamlive.ie/urlingford-parish-stream/ Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the O'Neill Centre, Kilkenny. House private please.

Dan Lawlor

The death has occurred of Dan Lawlor, Drakelands Middle, Kilkenny, on June 28th 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Peggy and loving father of Michael. He will be sadly missed by his son, daughter-in-law Deborah, grandsons Stephen and David, brother Vincent, Richard and Maura Doran and their family, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his son Michael's home (Drakelands Middle) from 4pm on Thursday concluding with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. 

Jim (Sag) Carroll

The death has occurred of Jim (Sag) Carroll, New Orchard, Kilkenny City, on  June 28th 2022 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of Bid and loving father of James and Dean. He will be deeply missed by his wife, sons, brothers Pat and Noel, sisters Helen, Ann and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

 Funeral Arrangements Later

