Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, July 1, 2022

Maura Stapleton

The death has occurred of Maura Stapleton, Gragara, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny. Maura died peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by her brother Tommy and nephew Tom Byrne. Deeply regreted by her sister Statia (Byrne), nephew Martin and his wife Joan, nieces Cecilia, Teresa and husband JJ, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at Jenkinstown Church, on Friday at 10a.m. followed by burial in Dunmore Cemetery.

House private please.

Dan Lawlor

The death has occurred of Dan Lawlor, Drakelands Middle, Kilkenny, on June 28th 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Peggy and loving father of Michael. He will be sadly missed by his son, daughter-in-law Deborah, grandsons Stephen and David, brother Vincent, Richard and Maura Doran and their family, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his son Michael's home (Drakelands Middle) from 4pm on Thursday concluding with Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim (Sag) Carroll

The death has occurred of Jim (Sag) Carroll, New Orchard, Kilkenny City, on June 28th 2022 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of Bid and loving father of James and Dean. He will be deeply missed by his wife, sons, brothers Pat and Noel, sisters Helen, Ann and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home from 3pm on Friday (July 1st) concluding with Rosary at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday after 11am Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Jim's Requiem Mass will be live streamed https://www.irishlivestream.com/02072022jc