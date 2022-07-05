Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Celine Farrell (née Watters)

The death has occurred of Celine Farrell (née Watters), Pleberstown, Thomastown, Kilkenny and Ballycotton, Cork. Celine, wife of the late Mickie died peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home in the loving care of the matron and staff on Monday, 4th July 2022. She was formerly of Ballycotton Co. Cork. She is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael and Ted and daughter Eilish, daughters-in-law Mary and Teresa, her brother Eddie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her son Ted's residence at Pleberstown from 4pm on Wednesday concluding with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10:30am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by private cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. To view Celine's Requiem Mass: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to National Council for the Blind.

Robin Holmes

The death has occurred of Robin Holmes, Grange Road, Goresbridge, Kilkenny, who died on 4th July 2022, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jenny (née Ireland), son Bob, daughter-in-law Paula, grandchildren Evelyn, Eleanor and Robert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 4pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday. Funeral to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity Goresbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Bridget Delia Long

The death has occurred of Bridget Delia Long, Haggard Road, Kells, Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of Geraldine and staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, on Sunday 3rd July 2022. Pre-deceased by her parents Ned and Stasia, brothers Michael, Andy and Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 5th July, from 6pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 10am followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ennisnag Churchyard, Kilkenny.