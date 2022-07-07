Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, July 7, 2022

Kevin (Thomas) Barry

The death has occurred of Kevin (Thomas) Barry, Donaghmede, Dublin 13 and late of Co. Kilkenny, on 6th July 2022. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Very sadly missed by his daughters Miriam, Antoinette and Susan, sons-in-law, grandchildren Mark, Lianne, Barry, Karina and Mia, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening, Removal on Friday morning to Holy Trinity Church, Donaghmede arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Kevin’s funeral can be viewed live on the following link:https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/

Nora Maher (née Lyons)

The death has occurred of Nora Maher (née Lyons), Dungarvan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Paddy Joe. Sadly missed by sons Richard, Michael, John and Pat, daughters Mary, Noreen, Helen and Mairead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am in St Michael's and St David's Church, Dungarvan, Co. Kilkenny followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is private on Thursday please. Family flowers only, donations to Gowran Parish Meals on wheels.

Celine Farrell (née Watters)

The death has occurred of Celine Farrell (née Watters), Pleberstown, Thomastown, Kilkenny and Ballycotton, Cork. Celine, wife of the late Mickie died peacefully at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home in the loving care of the matron and staff on Monday, 4th July 2022. She was formerly of Ballycotton Co. Cork. She is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael and Ted and daughter Eilish, daughters-in-law Mary and Teresa, her brother Eddie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10:30am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by private cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. To view Celine's Requiem Mass: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to National Council for the Blind.