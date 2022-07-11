Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, July 11, 2022

Sean Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Sean Fitzgerald, Knockbrack, Mullinavat, Kilkenny and Glenmore, Kilkenny, who died on Sunday 10th July 2022, aged 83 years. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen, brother Monsignor Paul and Michael, sister Jo (O'Shea) and his beloved nephew Paul. Sean will be sadly missed by his sister Mai (Shefflin), brother-in-law Henry, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, great neighbours and great friends.

Sean will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 11th July, from 6pm until 8pm, Sean's removal will take place on Tuesday 12th July to St. James' Church, Glenmore. arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Sean's Mass, please click link below at 11.55am on Tuesday: www.glenmoreparish.ie

Catherine ( Kitty) Brennan (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Catherine ( Kitty) Brennan (née Grace), Gaulstown, Tullaroan, Kilkenny, R95 T6V2, on July 9th, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her adoring family James, Anne, Della, John and Irene, sons-in-law Fintan O'Shea, Harry Varvaressos and Stephen McCabe, daughters-in-law Maura and Margaret, sister Madge (O'Neill) grandchildren Sinéad, Réamonn, Niamh, Aisling, Emma, Conor, Karen, Martin, Eoin, Anna and Laura, great-grandchildren Lachlan, Freddie, Lucy, Maeve, Jack and Freya, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R95 T6V2) on Monday from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Ballinamara Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kilkenny/Carlow Homecare team. Face masks to be worn at the house at the family's request. House strictly private outside the reposing time.