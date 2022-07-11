Search

11 Jul 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, July 11, 2022

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

11 Jul 2022 11:11 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Sean Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Sean Fitzgerald, Knockbrack, Mullinavat, Kilkenny and Glenmore, Kilkenny, who died on Sunday 10th July 2022, aged 83 years. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen, brother Monsignor Paul and Michael, sister Jo (O'Shea) and his beloved nephew Paul. Sean will be sadly missed by his sister Mai (Shefflin), brother-in-law Henry, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, great neighbours and great friends.

Sean will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Monday, 11th July, from 6pm until 8pm, Sean's removal will take place on Tuesday 12th July to St. James' Church, Glenmore. arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Sean's Mass, please click link below at 11.55am on Tuesday: www.glenmoreparish.ie

Catherine ( Kitty) Brennan (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Catherine ( Kitty) Brennan (née Grace), Gaulstown, Tullaroan, Kilkenny, R95 T6V2, on July 9th, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her adoring family James, Anne, Della, John and Irene, sons-in-law Fintan O'Shea, Harry Varvaressos and Stephen McCabe, daughters-in-law Maura and Margaret, sister Madge (O'Neill) grandchildren Sinéad, Réamonn, Niamh, Aisling, Emma, Conor, Karen, Martin, Eoin, Anna and Laura, great-grandchildren Lachlan, Freddie, Lucy, Maeve, Jack and Freya, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R95 T6V2) on Monday from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Ballinamara Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kilkenny/Carlow Homecare team.  Face masks to be worn at the house at the family's request. House strictly private outside the reposing time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media