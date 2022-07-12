Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Eoin Delahunty

The death has occurred of Eoin Delahunty, Tower Road, Piltown, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving parents, John and Marcella, daughter Hazel, brothers Brian, Declan and Brendan, his friend Geraldine, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Parlour, Carrick on Suir, on Tuesday from 5pm to 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Pilltown. Cremation afterwards in the Island Crematorium, Cork.

Ted Kelly

The death has occurred of Ted Kelly, Coolatogher, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Ted died peacefully in St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Sunday, July 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son James. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, his sons Eamonn and Donal, their partners Maria and Diane, his grandchildren Olivia and Zack, his brothers and sisters, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm until 8pm on Tuesday, July 12. House private on Wednesday, please. Removal on Wednesday morning from Coolatogher to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) Lennon

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Lennon, Upper Shankill, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, on July 10th, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Mary. Dearly loved father of Mary, Teresa, John, Michael, Tom and Pakie, sadly missed by his loving family sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and many great neighbours.

Reposing at his daughter Mary's home at Curracruit, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 E791) on Wednesday from 12 noon, with Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Thursday afternoon arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown. House Private on Thursday morning, please.

Sean Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Sean Fitzgerald, Knockbrack, Mullinavat, Kilkenny and Glenmore, Kilkenny, who died on Sunday 10th July 2022, aged 83 years. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Ellen, brother Monsignor Paul and Michael, sister Jo (O'Shea) and his beloved nephew Paul. Sean will be sadly missed by his sister Mai (Shefflin), brother-in-law Henry, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, great neighbours and great friends.

Sean's removal will take place on Tuesday 12th July to St. James' Church, Glenmore. arriving for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Sean's Mass, please click link below at 11.55am on Tuesday: www.glenmoreparish.ie

Catherine ( Kitty) Brennan (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Catherine ( Kitty) Brennan (née Grace), Gaulstown, Tullaroan, Kilkenny, R95 T6V2, on July 9th, 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her adoring family James, Anne, Della, John and Irene, sons-in-law Fintan O'Shea, Harry Varvaressos and Stephen McCabe, daughters-in-law Maura and Margaret, sister Madge (O'Neill) grandchildren Sinéad, Réamonn, Niamh, Aisling, Emma, Conor, Karen, Martin, Eoin, Anna and Laura, great-grandchildren Lachlan, Freddie, Lucy, Maeve, Jack and Freya, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from her residence on Tuesday afternoon to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Ballinamara Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kilkenny/Carlow Homecare team. Face masks to be worn at the house at the family's request. House strictly private outside the reposing time.