Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Peter Brophy

The death has occurred of Peter Brophy. Late of Colorado, USA and Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peter passed away peacefully at home with his loving family and carers on June 16, 2022. Peter is pre-deceased by his father Declan. He leaves behind his wife Kate and loving children, Ronin, Ellery, Declan and Fionn and his granddaughter Nina, his mother Eleanor and her partner Paschal, his brother Garvan, sisters Michele and Zara-Marie, sister in law Jodie, brothers in law John and Paul, his niece Jill and nephews Ben and Tim, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Peter's Life, and Months Mind Mass, will take place on Saturday, July 16, in St. Clare's Church, Graiguecullen at 12noon.

Colleen ( Mary) O'Connor (née Conroy)

The death has occurred of Colleen (Mary) O'Connor (née Conroy), St. Kieran’s Place, Johnstown, Kilkenny, on July 11, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her adoring family. Predeceased by her husband Sean, brother Martin and sisters Margaret and Edel. Deeply regretted by her loving family Denis, Shane, Rory, Susan and Daithí, daughters-in-law Regina, Diane, Therése and Noelle, son-in-law Pete, grandchildren, brothers PJ , Jimmy, John and Billy, sister Bonita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Kieran's Church Johnstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Thomas (Tom) Lennon

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Lennon, Upper Shankill, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, on July 10th, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Mary. Dearly loved father of Mary, Teresa, John, Michael, Tom and Pakie, sadly missed by his loving family sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and many great neighbours.

Reposing at his daughter Mary's home at Curracruit, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 E791) on Wednesday from 12 noon, with Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Thursday afternoon arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown. House Private on Thursday morning, please.