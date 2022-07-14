Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, July 14, 2022

Theresa Tessie O'Flynn (née Duggan)

The death has occurred of Theresa Tessie O'Flynn (née Duggan), Piltown, Owning, Kilkenny, E32 FH60. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Kevin, children Vincent, Rosie, Ann-Marie and Imelda, sisters Frances and Bernie, brothers Pat and Tom, sons in law Tony, Billy and Sean, daughter in law Catriona, grandchildren Shane, Laura, Liam, Emma, Sophie, Jack, Cian, Craig, Sarah and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, the 14th July, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Owning Church on Friday, the 15th July, for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Our Lady's Cemetery, Owning.

Due to the high spike in Covid we would appreciate if you could kindly wear Masks at the funeral service thank you.

Michael (Mick) White

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) White, Assumption Road, Athlone, Westmeath / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Wednesday, 13th July, 2022, in the tender care of the staff of Tearmainn Bhríde Nursing Home, Brideswell. Assumption Road, Athlone and formerly of Kilkenny City, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline, sisters Kathleen and Teresa and his brother William. Sadly missed by his loving sons Dominic, Michael and Fergal, brother Brian, daughters-in-law Nuala and Síobhan, Grandchildren Lynn, Mark, Gráinne, Alex, Conor and Michael, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan, on Friday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private please. For those unable to attend or just wish to live stream Michael's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Friday at 11am: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

Michael's family are still very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate if social distancing, face covering and no hand-shaking took place during the funeral.

Peter Brophy

The death has occurred of Peter Brophy. Late of Colorado, USA and Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Peter passed away peacefully at home with his loving family and carers on June 16, 2022. Peter is pre-deceased by his father Declan. He leaves behind his wife Kate and loving children, Ronin, Ellery, Declan and Fionn and his granddaughter Nina, his mother Eleanor and her partner Paschal, his brother Garvan, sisters Michele and Zara-Marie, sister in law Jodie, brothers in law John and Paul, his niece Jill and nephews Ben and Tim, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.

A Celebration of Peter's Life, and Months Mind Mass, will take place on Saturday, July 16, in St. Clare's Church, Graiguecullen at 12noon.

Thomas (Tom) Lennon

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Lennon, Upper Shankill, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny, on July 10th, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Mary. Dearly loved father of Mary, Teresa, John, Michael, Tom and Pakie, sadly missed by his loving family sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and many great neighbours.

Removal from his daughter Mary's home at Curracruit, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 E791) on Thursday afternoon, arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown. House Private on Thursday morning, please.