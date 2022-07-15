Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, July 15, 2022

Marie Brennan (née McParland)

The death has occurred of Marie Brennan (née Mc Parland), 22 Woodford Drive, Armagh City, Armagh, BT6 02AY / Dublin / Kilkenny / Laois, on July 12th 2022, peacefully at Orchard Lodge care home surrounded by her loving family. Marie, beloved wife of Geoff and loving mother to Geoff, Deborah, Karen and Kathryn, sister of the late Attracta, Brian, Ursula, and Gerard (RIP).

Marie's remains will repose at her late home until removal on Saturday at 10.15am to St Patrick's Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards is St Patrick's cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Leyla, Sam and Joe, sister Bernie, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Wake strictly private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society c/o any family member

Beatrice (Alacoque) Creaven (née Radcliffe)

The death has occurred of Beatrice (Alacoque) Creaven (née Radcliffe), Sutton and formerly of Kilkenny, on 14th July 2022. Peacefully, in the care of Connolly Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Liam. Very sadly missed by her loving children Caroline, Conor, Cormac, Colman, Clodagh and Corinne; daughters-in-law Shelly and Mary; her adored grandchildren Chantal, Chloe, C.J., Scott, Owen, Daniel, Caroline, Cliona, Rachel, Philip, Craig, Michael, Mattie, Jake, Colton, Calum; great-grandchildren Conor, Caden, and Charlotte, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her daughter Clodagh’s home on Friday, 15th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Michael’s House. A live stream of Beatrice’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin

Micheál Hayes

The death has occurred of Micheál Hayes, Monavalley and formerly Oakview, Tralee, Co. Kerry, retired principal of Holy Family N.S., Tralee and previously an N.T. at Moneenroe N.S., Castlecomber, Co. Kilkenny. Micheál died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on 13th July 2022, beloved husband of Maura, dear father of Brendan, Orla and Ultan and brother of the late Benny. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Nadine and Jason, great-grandchildren Brian and Angela, brother Vincent, sister Deirdre, son-in-law Pat Walsh, Ultan’s partner Laura, Nadine’s husband Roney, sisters-in-law Eilish and Joan, brother-in-law Mossie, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday (15th July) from 4pm to 5:30pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday at 10:30am where the Requiem Mass for Micheál will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private please.

Margaret (Aggie) Kegley (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Aggie) Kegley (née Doyle), Malahide and formerly of Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, on 13th July 2022. Peacefully, in the care of CareChoice Nursing Home with her son by her side. Very sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Jillian, her adored grandchildren Cait and Ian, brother Patrick, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Saturday, 16th July, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Sylvester’s Church, Malahide on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice. A live stream of Aggie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/malahide

Fr. Aidan (Mogue) O'Leary O.S.A.

The death has occurred of Fr. Aidan (Mogue) O'Leary O.S.A. New Ross, Wexford / Bray, Wicklow, of the Augustinian Community, Bray Manor, formerly Nigeria, Galway, Grantstown and Bunclody. Predeceased by his parents Pat and Millie, and by his siblings Liam, Sr. Anne, Patsy, Tess, Séan and Michéal. Remembered with love by his siblings Statia, Kitty, Tom, Mary and Dan, his devoted and much loved nieces and nephews, by his large circle of loving cousins, by his Augustinian Confreres and by all his relatives and friends.

Reposing at Good Counsel College Church, New Ross, on Friday (July 15th) from 4pm concluding with prayers at 5.30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday (July 16th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the family plot at Ballyduff Cemetery, Camolin, Co. Wexford.