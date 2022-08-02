Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Eleanor Beatty

The death has occurred of Eleanor Beatty, Sutton, Dublin and formerly Kilkenny, July 30, 2022, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, wife of Robert Orr and mother of Ian Beatty-Orr and Claire Beatty-Orr; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her mother Kitty, brothers John and Michael, sisters Geraldine, Catherine and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Tuesday afternoon with family in attendance from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny

For livestream of funeral mass please click here: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin

Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe)

The death has occurred of Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe), Oxfordshire, England and formerly of Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny. Carmel died on 24th June 2022 in England. Predeceased by her brothers Derry and Michael (Chum) and sisters Bessie, Anne and Maud. She will be sadly missed by her husband Harry, daughters Amy and Kelly, brothers Tom and Sean, sister Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday (8th August) at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara with interment of ashes thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at the following link https://churchcamlive.com/clara-parish-live-stream/

Monika Jambora

The death has occurred of Monika Jambora, Friary Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Katowice, Poland. Monika died 30th July 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her father Mieczyslaw, Monika is sadly missed by her mother Elzbieta, sisters Grazyna Celina and Joanna, her partner Luca, nephews, nieces, her close friends Bozena and Iwona and the management and colleagues at Dunnes Stores, Kieran Street, Kilkenny.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (3rd August) from 3pm concluding with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm. A private cremation will follow on Thursday and Monika's Funeral will take place at a later date in Poland.

Rest in Peace