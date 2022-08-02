Search

02 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, August 2, 2022

deaths

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

02 Aug 2022 10:42 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Eleanor Beatty

The death has occurred of Eleanor Beatty, Sutton, Dublin and formerly Kilkenny, July 30, 2022, peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, wife of Robert Orr and mother of Ian Beatty-Orr and Claire Beatty-Orr; lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family, her mother Kitty, brothers John and Michael, sisters Geraldine, Catherine and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Tuesday afternoon with family in attendance from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Fintan’s Church, Sutton. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny

For livestream of funeral mass please click here: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin

Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe)

The death has occurred of Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe), Oxfordshire, England and formerly of Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny. Carmel died on 24th June 2022 in England. Predeceased by her brothers Derry and Michael (Chum) and sisters Bessie, Anne and Maud. She will be sadly missed by her husband Harry, daughters Amy and Kelly, brothers Tom and Sean, sister Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday (8th August) at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara with interment of ashes thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live-streamed at the following link https://churchcamlive.com/clara-parish-live-stream/

Monika Jambora

The death has occurred of Monika Jambora, Friary Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Katowice, Poland. Monika died 30th July 2022 at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her father Mieczyslaw, Monika is sadly missed by her mother Elzbieta, sisters Grazyna Celina and Joanna, her partner Luca, nephews, nieces, her close friends Bozena and Iwona and the management and colleagues at Dunnes Stores, Kieran Street, Kilkenny.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (3rd August) from 3pm concluding with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm. A private cremation will follow on Thursday and Monika's Funeral will take place at a later date in Poland.

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media