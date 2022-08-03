Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Murtagh O'Donovan

The death has occurred of Murtagh O'Donovan,Carriganurra, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny and Cow & Gate, Wexford, who died on Monday, 1st August 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Mary, brother Christy. Murty will be sadly missed by his wife Maureen, son David, daughter Sinéad, their partners Victoria and Mark, grandchildren Ciara, Aoibhe and Reuben, brothers Eddie and John, sisters-in-law Ita, Mary and Moira, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Murty will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 4th August, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal will take place on Friday, 5th August, to the Church of The Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by private cremation.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland C/O Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank. To view Murty's Mass, please click link below on Friday at 11.55am https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/slieverue-webcam/

Freda O'Connell (née Blackmore)

The death has occurred of Freda O'Connell (née Blackmore), Linaun Park, Grangemockler, Tipperary, formerly of Garnarea, Piltown. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, and children Ralph, Brigid, Annette and Joan, sisters Patricia and Barbara, brother Dessie, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, Darren, Casey, Patrick, Erin, Anna, Kayleigh and Aimee, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St Paul's Church, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny on Thursday, the 4th August, for Prayer Service at 3pm followed by Cremation at the Island Crematorium on Friday, the 5th August, at 12 noon.

Sean Hogan

The death has occurred of Sean Hogan, Grange, Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary / Kilkenny, on August 1st, 2022, suddenly after a short illness, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary and brother baby Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Josephine, brother-in-law Gearoid, Nephews Thomas and Mikey, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's funeral home, Urlingford, on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe, arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Gortnahoe. House private, please.

John Quinn

The death has occurred of John Quinn, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and Strathmore Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny, 31st July 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Sadly missed by his brother James, sister-in-law Ann, nieces Paula, Carole and Lorraine, nephews Adrian, Sean, Dermot and Gary and their partners, grand-nieces and nephews Anna, Conor, John and Lucy, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. John’s funeral cortége will arrive at St. John the Baptist's Church, Kilcash (via his residence) on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Rest in Peace