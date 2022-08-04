Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, August 4, 2022

Rest in Peace
June Barton
The death has occurred of June Barton, Cooloultha, Galmoy, Kilkenny / Tipperary, on August 3rd 2022. Predeceased by her mother Sheila and father William. Peacefully, at home. Sadly mourned by her partner Joe and her family Charlie and Michael, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Rachel, Jessica and Charlotte, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. No flowers, by request. Donations to Palliative Care Team Co. Kilkenny.
Tom Friend
The death has occurred of Tom Friend, Power Villa, Piltown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and daughter Catherine. Deeply regretted by his children Sandra Butler and Mary Raby, sisters in law Margaret Behan and Maureen O'Brien, brother in law Finbar Doran, sons-in-law Colin Butler and Ian M'Coll, grandchildren Sean, Suzy, Daniel, Conor and Holly, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday, the 5th August, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Piltown, on Saturday, the 6th August, for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Glenmore corner forward Ethan Phelan takes on the James Stephens defence during their senior league encounter. Picture: Willie Dempsey
