Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, August 8, 2022

Very Rev. Fr. Lorcan Moran

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Fr. Lorcan Moran, Michael Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, (Team Member at St. John's Parish, Kilkenny and formerly of Michael Street) 6th August 2022, peacefully at St. John's Presbytery. Predeceased by his father Edward (Ned). Lorcan will be sadly missed by his beloved mother Aileen, brothers Edwin, Eoghan, Paul and Ultan, sisters-in-law, uncle Liam, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, Bishop Denis Nulty and fellow Priests of the Diocese of Ossory, parishioners, relatives, neighbours and his many good and loyal friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home (R95 XE00) on Tuesday (9th August) from 3pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John's Church (via Michael Street). Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. John's Church. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Mick Stapleton

The death has occurred of Mick Stapleton, Donoughmore, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, died peacefully at his home on Sunday 7th August 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Philip, Mike and John, daughters Marie, Klair, Hilda, Teresa, Joan and Karina. Predeceased by his loving sons Tom and Liam and his granddaughters Niamh, Anita and Mary. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, His sister-in-law Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm Tuesday, August 9th, with rosary at 8.30pm. Removal to St. Patricks Church Ballyragget on Wednesday morning for 12pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial in St Finnans Cemetery Ballyragget. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/Allisonritchiechurchsinger

Johnny Barry

The death has occurred of Johnny Barry, 19 Stephen Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, 5th August 2022, peacefully, at his home. Johnny, predeceased by his mother Eileen and brother Michael, sadly missed by his sister May (McEnroe), brother Kevin, sister-in-law Suchada, nephews Laurence, Michael and Kevin, nieces Lorna and Linda, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours, his listenership and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home (R95 XE00) on Monday (8th August) from 4pm with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private, please. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/ or alternatively at https://youtu.be/ouUDkH-03UI