Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, August 8, 2022

Rest in Peace
Jean O'Neill
The death has occurred of Jean O'Neill, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on August 16, 2022, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Vincent. Jean will be sadly missed by her sons Richard and Eamonn, sister Lesley (Tinworth, England), daughter-in-law Keleigh, grandchildren LeAnn, Paige, and Frelia, extended family and friends.
Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, on Friday (19th August) from 5pm concluding with Vigil Prayers & Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: Cloghparish https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church
Patrick (Patsy) Lanigan
The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Lanigan, Graigue Hayden, Callan, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully on Wednesday, 17th August 2022, in the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridget, brothers Dick and John and sister Peggy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Mary (London), brothers, Edward (London) and James (Kerry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443), on Friday evening at 5pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Ballycallan Parish Webcam Page: https://www.btfparishes.org/
Rest in Peace
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.