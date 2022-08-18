Search

18 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, August 8, 2022

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Jean O'Neill

The death has occurred of Jean O'Neill, Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on August 16, 2022, at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Vincent. Jean will be sadly missed by her sons Richard and Eamonn, sister Lesley (Tinworth, England), daughter-in-law Keleigh, grandchildren LeAnn, Paige, and Frelia, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, on Friday (19th August) from 5pm concluding with Vigil Prayers & Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh, on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: Cloghparish https://churchmedia.tv/st-patricks-church

Patrick (Patsy) Lanigan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Lanigan, Graigue Hayden, Callan, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully on Wednesday, 17th August 2022, in the loving care of staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Bridget, brothers Dick and John and sister Peggy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Mary (London), brothers, Edward (London) and James (Kerry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443), on Friday evening at 5pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Ballycallan Parish Webcam Page:  https://www.btfparishes.org/

Rest in Peace

