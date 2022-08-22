Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, August 22, 2022

Sean Brett

The death has occurred of Sean Brett, Acacia Grove, Warrington, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny, on 19th August 2022, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, after a short illness. Sean, predeceased by his beloved wife Ellen, son Steven, grandson Jordan and brother Terry, much loved father of Evita. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, grandchildren Robyn and Andrew, brother Kevin (Australia), sisters Mary (O'Sullivan), Maeve (O'Neill) and Patricia (Lewis), son-in-law Jeremy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11.30am in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

George Culleton

The death has occurred of George Culleton, Oldcourt, Templeorum, Kilkenny. George passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19, at his home surrounded by his loving family. George will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rosie, his children Gillian, Michele, Niamh, Georgina, Liam and Aoife, his eight grandchildren, his siblings Marie, Nick, Margaret and Tom, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, August 22, from 7:15pm to 9pm. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Templeorum for funeral Mass at 7pm Tuesday 23rd August followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Keating

The death has occurred of Michael Keating, Clonmullion, Athy and formerly Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer who passed away peacefully in St James’s Hospital on August 18, 2022. Predeceased by his son Michael Jnr. Sadly, missed by his wife Kathleen, much loved father of Valerie and Sinead, grandchildren Courtney, Lily, Leo, Lola and Louis, son-in-law Sean, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Ciss, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Michael will repose at his home on Sunday 21st August. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Monday at 10.40am to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.parishofathy.ie/webcam/

Rest in Peace