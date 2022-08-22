Search

22 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, August 22, 2022

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

22 Aug 2022 10:51 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Sean Brett

The death has occurred of Sean Brett, Acacia Grove, Warrington, Bennettsbridge Road, Kilkenny, on 19th August 2022, peacefully, at Castlecomer District Hospital, after a short illness. Sean, predeceased by his beloved wife Ellen, son Steven, grandson Jordan and brother Terry, much loved father of Evita. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, grandchildren Robyn and Andrew, brother Kevin (Australia), sisters Mary (O'Sullivan), Maeve (O'Neill) and Patricia (Lewis), son-in-law Jeremy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11.30am in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

George Culleton

The death has occurred of George Culleton, Oldcourt, Templeorum, Kilkenny. George passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19, at his home surrounded by his loving family. George will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rosie, his children Gillian, Michele, Niamh, Georgina, Liam and Aoife, his eight grandchildren, his siblings Marie, Nick, Margaret and Tom, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, August 22, from 7:15pm to 9pm. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Templeorum for funeral Mass at 7pm Tuesday 23rd August followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Keating

The death has occurred of Michael Keating, Clonmullion, Athy and formerly Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer who passed away peacefully in St James’s Hospital on August 18, 2022. Predeceased by his son Michael Jnr. Sadly, missed by his wife Kathleen, much loved father of Valerie and Sinead, grandchildren Courtney, Lily, Leo, Lola and Louis, son-in-law Sean, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Ciss, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Michael will repose at his home on Sunday 21st August. Removal by Thompson’s Funeral Directors on Monday at 10.40am to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.parishofathy.ie/webcam/

Rest in Peace 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media