Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Most Rev. Séamus Freeman, SAC.

The death has occurred of Most Rev. Séamus Freeman, SAC. Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Ossory and former Rector General of the Society of the Catholic Apostolate, Pallottine Fathers and Brothers, and former President of the Union of Catholic Apostolate, UAC. Coolaghmore, Callan, Kilkenny / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Tipperary

Peacefully, in the devoted and loving care of the wonderful people in Highfield Healthcare, Dublin, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, accompanied by his family and close friends. Predeceased by his parents Bridget and James, his sister Maureen and brother Martin. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sisters Esther and Mary, RSM, his brothers Tommy, John and Pat, sisters-in-law Bernie, Catherine and Michelle, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, his close friend Frances, Raymond, and his extended family and friends, Most Rev. Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin and Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Ossory, priests, religious and the lay faithful of the Diocese of Ossory, Rev. Father Jacob Nampudakam, SAC, Rector General, and his entire Pallottine Family throughout the world.

Reposing in the Pallottine College, Thurles, Co. Tipperary (Eircode E41 A271), from 4.30pm on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny (Eircode R95 CP46), the Mother Church of the Diocese, to arrive at 7.30pm approximately. Reposing from 10am in the Cathedral on Thursday, August 25, 2022, concluding with Night Prayer at 9pm. Bishop Seamus's Funeral Mass will be concelebrated on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the grounds of St. Mary's Cathedral, which will be live streamed at www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/

Loretto Breen (née Gahan)

The death has occurred of Loretto Breen (née Gahan), Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, who died at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on August 22, 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband, Tom, and survived by her son, Alan, daughter-in-law, Yvonne, grandchildren, Holly, Rebecca, Caoimhe and Tom, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Tinnahinch, Graignamanagh, on Wednesday 24th from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday 25th for 11am Requiem Mass in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

Julia Sheil (née Molloy)

The death has occurred of Julia Sheil (née Molloy), 5 The Sycamores Kilkenny and Gowran Abbey, formerly Oldcourt, Ballykelly, New Ross. Predeceased by her husband Eamon and sisters Anne, Katie, Helen, Linda and Carmel. Julia will be sadly missed by her brothers Jim, Billy and Mick, her sisters Mary and Stella, the Sheil family, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, New Ross (Y34DK15) on Tuesday (23rd) from 4pm with removal at 5.40pm to St Brigid's Church, Ballykelly arriving for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (25th) at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

