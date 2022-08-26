Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, August 26, 2022

Mary Geoghegan (née Davin)

The death has occurred of Mary Geoghegan (née Davin), late of Gowran Road, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny and more recently of Mow Cop, Stoke on Trent, UK, on 16th August 2022, peacefully, in the UK. Mary, predeceased by her husband Frank Geoghegan. Mary will be sadly missed by her children, Kay (Dunne), Mary, Eamon, Jim and Francis, grandchildren Sarah, Gary, Annmarie, Maureen, Ailish, Cormac, Shona and Maisie, her great grandchildren, sister Anne (Cullen) and her husband Paddy, son-in-law Gerry, daughter-in-law Jan, sisters-in-law Anne (Mabrey) and Betty (Davin), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (29th August) from 5pm concluding with Rosary and vprayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. Bennett's Church, Bennettsbridge with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Clegg

The death has occurred of Frank Clegg, Bianconi Court, Friar's Bridge, Kilkenny and late of New Ross and Athlone. Suddenly, on Wednesday, 24th August 2022, in the loving care of the management and staff at Mount Carmel Supported Care Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents, John and Josie, his brother Shane. Sadly missed by his brothers Tom, Sean, Gerard and Vincent, his sisters Philomena (McDowell) and Steffi (Till), brothers-in-law, Ken and David, sisters-in-law, Sheila and Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, on Monday, 29th August 2022 from 6pm. Funeral Prayers will be recited at 7pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Danesfort. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery.

Patrick (Packie) McBride

The death has occurred of Patrick (Packie) McBride, Sheepstown, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / Hugginstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of management and staff at St. Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown, on Thursday, 25th August 2022. Sadly missed by his sisters Joan, Teresa and Eileen, brothers Edward, Anthony and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan, from 9.30am on Saturday, 27th August. Funeral prayers at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Hugginstown. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://youtu.be/vVL1qTuN4Uk

Martha O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Martha O'Donnell, Bohergloss, Freshford, Kilkenny. Martha died at Castlecomer Hospital. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael, sister-in-law Maura, nephews Ruairí and Eamonn, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Friday from 6pm with vigil prayers and Rosary at 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Lachtain's Church on Saturday for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. House private please.

Rest in Peace