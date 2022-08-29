Search

29 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, August 29, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

29 Aug 2022 10:45 AM

Angela Ireland O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Angela Ireland O'Sullivan, Vicars Lane, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Ballyda, Danesfort, on 28th August 2022, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Seán and much loved mother of Kelly, sadly missed by her husband and daughter, parents Billy and Mary Ireland, brothers Willie, John, Brian, Philip, Declan, Gary and Andrew, sisters Janet, Margaret, Carol, Pam, Susie and Gillie, parents-in-law PJ and Kathleen O'Sullivan, Kelly's partner Tim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Tuesday (30th August) from 4pm to 8pm with Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Danesfort. Interment afterwards in the New Cemetery, Ballyhale. House strictly private, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/

Frances Williams

The death has occurred of Frances Williams, Beechpark, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Daughter of the late George W. and Beatrice Williams, Tullow Cottage. Died peacefully at St Vincent's hospital on 26th August. Sadly missed by Ivan, her loving family and many friends.

Funeral service on Tuesday, 30th August, at 2pm in Kilfane Church, R95 D290, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The National Council of the Blind.

Walter (Watty) Hayes

The death has occurred of Walter (Watty) Hayes, Mornington Park, Donacarney, Co. Meath and formerly of Newpark, Kilkenny, on 24th August 2022, unexpectedly. Walter (Watty), predeceased by his parents Ben and Johanna and his sister Marie, sadly missed by his loving children Kenneth, Valerie, Lisa and Jason, his partner Sharon, brothers John, Pat, Liam, Brendan and Brian, sisters Ann, Joan, Bríd and Geraldine, son-in-law William, daughters-in-law Marie and Amy, grandchildren Dylan, Ciara, Niamh, Cody, William, Caitlin, Molly, Ella, Oliver, Connor, Lucy and Riley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Ann's home in Jerpoint, Thomastown (R95 HT65) on Monday (29th August) from 3pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery, Danesfort. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Thomas (Tom) Anderson

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Anderson, Loughminane Green, Kildare Town, Kildare / formerly of Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Ex-Sergeant, Artillery Barracks, Kildare Town. Son of the late William and Mary-Jo, brother of the late Martin, Richard, Michael, Liam and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maura, brothers John and Pat, sisters Stella, Betty, Helen and Brigid, brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church Donations, if desired, to "The friends of Naas General Hospital ".

Kevin Ryan

The death has occurred of Kevin Ryan, Greenfields, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, on August 24th 2022. Predeceased by his sister Dympna. Sadly missed by his siblings Peadar, Aileen and Genie, brother-in-law Azhar, family and friends.

Reposing in Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 11a.m. on Monday (August 29th) with funeral prayers at 11.15a.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Kevin's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie 

Rest in Peace

