Search

30 Aug 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

30 Aug 2022 10:54 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe)

The death has occurred of Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe), Oxfordshire, England and formerly of Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny. Carmel died on 24th June, 2022, in England. Predeceased by her brothers Derry and Michael (Chum) and sisters Bessie, Anne and Maud. She will be sadly missed by her husband Harry, daughters Amy and Kelly, brothers Tom and Sean, sister Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (5th September) at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara with interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://churchcamlive.com/clara-parish-live-stream/

Joseph Murphy

The death has occurred of Joseph Murphy, Jerpoint Church, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Joseph (Joe) passed away, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Monday, 29th August 2022, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his son Philip and parents Paddy and Peg. Sadly missed by his son Emmet and daughters Loretto and Olive, daughter-in-law Áine, sons-in-law Rodger and Cian, grandchildren Nathan, Caoimhe, Rían and Oisín, brothers Johnny, Pat and Martin and sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Mercy Side Chapel, Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, 30th August. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 31st August, at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, followed by interment in St Brendan's Church Cemetery, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny. To view Joe's Requiem Mass Click here: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

Des Stanley

The death has occurred of Des Stanley, Castle Mills, Mill Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny, on August 28th 2022, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his sister Sylvia. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, his adoring family, William, Kieran, Robert and Regina, grandchildren Cormac and Tara, daughter-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law Gavin and Matthew, brothers Albert and Dixie, sisters Evelyn and Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial takes place afterwards in St. Mary's Churchyard, Johnstown. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers and Mass cards to The Irish Kidney Foundation and Friends of St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. The Stanley family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please. The funeral mass for Des can be viewed by pressing the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/urlingford-parish-stream/

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media