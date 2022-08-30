Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe)

The death has occurred of Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe), Oxfordshire, England and formerly of Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny. Carmel died on 24th June, 2022, in England. Predeceased by her brothers Derry and Michael (Chum) and sisters Bessie, Anne and Maud. She will be sadly missed by her husband Harry, daughters Amy and Kelly, brothers Tom and Sean, sister Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday (5th September) at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara with interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://churchcamlive.com/clara-parish-live-stream/

Joseph Murphy

The death has occurred of Joseph Murphy, Jerpoint Church, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Joseph (Joe) passed away, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Monday, 29th August 2022, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his son Philip and parents Paddy and Peg. Sadly missed by his son Emmet and daughters Loretto and Olive, daughter-in-law Áine, sons-in-law Rodger and Cian, grandchildren Nathan, Caoimhe, Rían and Oisín, brothers Johnny, Pat and Martin and sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Mercy Side Chapel, Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, 30th August. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 31st August, at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, followed by interment in St Brendan's Church Cemetery, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny. To view Joe's Requiem Mass Click here: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

Des Stanley

The death has occurred of Des Stanley, Castle Mills, Mill Road, Urlingford, Kilkenny, on August 28th 2022, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his sister Sylvia. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, his adoring family, William, Kieran, Robert and Regina, grandchildren Cormac and Tara, daughter-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law Gavin and Matthew, brothers Albert and Dixie, sisters Evelyn and Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial takes place afterwards in St. Mary's Churchyard, Johnstown. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers and Mass cards to The Irish Kidney Foundation and Friends of St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. The Stanley family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please. The funeral mass for Des can be viewed by pressing the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/urlingford-parish-stream/

Rest in Peace