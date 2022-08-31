Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Julia (Bunty) O'Loane (née Dunne)

The death has occurred of Julia (Bunty) O'Loane (née Dunne), Aughamuckey, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 27th August, 2022, in the loving care and staff of Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny. In her 104th year.

Pre-deceased by her parents James and Alice, brothers and sisters John, Sr. Gerard Majella (May), Phil, Bridie, Liam and Lily. Sadly missed by her brother Anthony and sister-in-law Ellen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm on Thursday (1st September), with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/

Christine Wall (née Jobe)

The death has occurred of Christine Wall (née Jobe), 11 Riverside Park, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny and formerly Rathmore, Co. Longford. Christine died peacefully at St. Vincents's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents and her sisters. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Patrick, her adoring family Eileen, Kay and David, grandchildren Christina, Micheal, Nicola, Sinead and Liam, great-grandchildren Caitlin and Amelia, brother Pakie, sister Sadie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence, 11 Riverside Park, Urlingford, on Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Fennor Cemetery.

Rest in Peace