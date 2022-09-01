Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, September 1, 2022

Brian Wall

The death has occurred of Brian Wall, Kilkenny City, sadly, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny City, on 28th August 2022, supported as always by his loving mother, Gabrielle. Loved and greatly missed by his father Kieran, his siblings Feibhár, Blaise and Bryn, his nephew Arian, grandfather Pat, grandmother Maria, his extended Baldwin and Wall family, friends, and his beloved pets, Dolce and Garfield.

With full hearts, Brian’s family thank the staff of ICU St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny for their care and concern for Brian and his family. They also express huge gratitude to Amarach Nua, Árdu, The Recovery College, and Teac Tom for the very personal, as well as professional, support that Brian and his family received over the years. No words can express how appreciative they are.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Teac Tom Kilkenny https://www.thethomashayestrust.com/ A private funeral service will take place. In compliance with the current Government Guidelines we ask that all attending Brian’s funeral adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and refrain from shaking hands.

Kathleen Butler (née O' Brien)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Butler (née O'Brien), 19 Grove Terrace, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, peacefully at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Paddy. Predeceased by her sisters Eileen and Maureen. Deeply regretted by her loving children Michael, Pat, Kay, Brian, Maureen, Eileen, Sean, Ger, Carmel, Teresa and Caroline, sister Frances, daughters in law, sons in law, brother in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home Durrow from 6pm on Thursday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget on Friday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 3pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

John McDonald

The death has occurred of John McDonald, 34 Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Peg and son Ger. John will be sadly missed by his daughter Cathriona, sons Eddie, Aidan, and Seán, son-in-law Keith, daughters-in-law Nicola, Denise, and Yvonne, grandchildren Conor, Ciara, Darragh, Aaron, Thomas, Leanne, Dylan, Kate, Nicholas and great-granddaughter Aaliyah, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Thursday (1st September) from 12noon to 4pm and from 8pm concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery, Castlecomer. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.castlecomerparish.ie

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to: Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/

Sr. Agnes O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Sr. Agnes O'Dwyer, Sisters of St. John of God, Kilkenny, and late of Ballinacroney, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, on 31st August 2022, peacefully, at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her brothers Martin, Canon Andrew and Patrick and sisters Kathleen and Nora. Deeply regretted by her niece Joan and nephews Richard and Michael, grandnephews and grandnieces, great grandnephews and great grandnieces, extended family, friends and the St. John of God Community, Kilkenny.

Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny, for reception prayers at 6pm, on Thursday (1st September). Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

Sr. de Lourdes Walshe

The death has occurred of Sr. de Lourdes Walshe, Convent of Mercy, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Convent of Mercy, Thomastown. Peacefully, at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny on Wednesday, 31st August 2022. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, brothers John and Donal, sisters Eileen and Stella, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, the Sisters of Mercy, Callan and the Southern Province and her many friends.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Thomastown on Thursday, 1st September at 5pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, 2nd September at 11am followed by burial in Ballyouskill Churchyard, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: Here https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

Rest in Peace