Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, September 2, 2022

Rosie Brennan

The death has occurred of Rosie Brennan, Kylefarney, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny. The death has taken place of Rosie Brennan (age 2 years) (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Áine and Eugene, brothers Danny and Bobby, sisters Ciara and Caitlin, grandparents Michael and Joan Brennan and Martin and Kathleen Walsh, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and neighbours.

Mass of the Holy Angels on Friday at 3pm in St. Joseph's Church, Ballyfoyle followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Marie Hogan (née Leahy)

The death has occurred of Marie Hogan (née Leahy), 16 Rathdowney Rd., Johnstown, Kilkenny. Marie died peacefully at Castlecomer Hospital surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, son John, daughter Jacinta, daughter in law Mary-Ann, son-in-law Denis, grandchild Adam, brothers Kevin, Jimmy and Eugene, sisters in law, Aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown, on Saturday morning, arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery. Marie's funeral mass can be viewed by pressing the following link www.churchcamlive.ie.

Patricia (Pat) Nolan (née Foley)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Nolan (née Foley), Ballytiglea, Borris, Carlow / Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Donie, daughter Josephine, son Don and grandson Michael. Sadly missed by her sons Pat and John, daughters Margaret and Stella, daughters-in-law Trudy and Ellen, sons-in-law John and Joe, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence ( Eircode R95 F2X6 ) from 4pm to 8pm on Friday and on Saturday from 12 noon to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Skeoughvosteen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please.

Rest in Peace