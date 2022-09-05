Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, September 5, 2022

Thomas Dowling

The death has occurred of Thomas Dowling, Shanbogh, Rosbercon, New Ross, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, sons and daughters Anne-Marie, Don, Teresa, Michael and Frances, brothers Eddie and Pat, sisters Maisie (Roche) and Margaret (Cotterell), his 13 adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross, on Tuesday (September 6th) from 4pm concluding at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (September 7th) at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Thomas' funeral Mass can be viewed online on Wednesday at 11am: https://rosberconparish.ie/webcam/ (please note the camera is only live at the time of the Mass and is not recorded). Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation Click Here https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/

Bernie O'Hanrahan (née Beck)

The death has occurred of Bernie O'Hanrahan (née Beck), Columbcille, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Bernie passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, 3rd September 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Bernie will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Eddie, sons: Eddie and Mark, daughters: Claire, Anna, Sheena and Bernie, sons-in-law Michael, Chris and Doc, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Jimmy, cherished nephew Ray, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, 6th September at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. To view Bernie's Requiem Mass click here: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

Patrick (Patsy) Burke

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Burke, Roscon, Windgap, Kilkenny. He died peacefully in London on 11th August 2022. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Margaret, his sisters Tess and Ella. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his sisters Ann (Power) and Tina (Tyrell), his brother Bill, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, his dear friend Dee Sheehy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in London on Monday, 5th September 2022. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Veronica Gowings (née Bryan)

The death has occurred of Veronica Gowings (née Bryan), Corloughan, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Mellow’s Park, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, at University Hospital Waterford on Thursday, 1st September 2022. Predeceased by her husband Jim, her parents Molly and Jack, brother Michael and her sisters Peggy and Angela. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Tara, Siobhan and Dawn, grandsons Jamie and Jacob, grand-daughter Julianna, sons-in-law Gerry and Miguel, brothers Kevin and Seán, sisters Molly and Gay, sister-in-law Helen, brothers-in-law Roy and John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Piltown for Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/piltown