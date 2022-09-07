Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Pat Egan

The death has occurred of Pat Egan, Dunnamaggin East, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny. Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the loving care of Geraldine and staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, on Monday, 5th September 2022. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his parents Paddy and Rose, brother John, sisters Irene, Catherine and Mandy, sister-in-law Marie, Catherine’s fiancé Simon, his adored niece Cara, aunts, uncles, relatives, cousins, neighbours, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443), on Wednesday, 7th September from 4pm, concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30pm. A private Requiem Mass and cremation will take place for Pat on Thursday, 8th September 2022. No flowers please, donations if desired to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made through the following link: https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

Kathleen Buggy (née O'Shea)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Buggy (née O'Shea), Cooltha, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 6th September, 2022. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and son Lar (Larry). Sadly missed by her children Margaret, Pat, Bridget, Martin, John Junior, Catherine, Liam and Mary, her brother Tom, sister Annie, sisters-in-law Judy and Chris, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

Johnny Coady

The death has occurred of Johnny Coady, Clogga, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Former Kilkenny County Council employee. Johnny passed away peacefully on Tuesday at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Margaret and sister Nellie (Wallace). Sadly missed by his loving sisters Kathleen (Kennedy), Mary (Thompson) and Margo (Brophy), brothers Mikey, Jim, Ned, Paddy, Richie, Tom and Ger, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons, Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm until 8pm. Arriving on Friday at St. Killogue’s Church, Kilnaspic (via his residence) for requiem mass at 11am. Burial after in Kilmacow Cemetery.

Bevin Sice (née Grant)

The death has occurred of Bevin Sice (née Grant), Knocknacarrigeen, Belclare, Galway, H54 AY90 / Piltown, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her home. Sadly missed by her loving and heartbroken family; husband Gary, her adorable daughter Sadhbh, mother Una, father Jim, sisters Orla, Claire, Cathy and Deirdre, mother-in-law Mary, father-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Emma, brothers-in-law David, Ian, Brian, Neill and Hugh, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many wonderful friends.

Reposing at her home (H54 AY90) this Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Sacred heart, Belclare, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. A private family service will take place later at Shannon Crematorium. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Galway Hospice. https://galwayhospice.ie/donate/

Eamonn Tyrrell

The death has occurred of Eamonn Tyrrell, Caomhnú, Kilcreene and late of Friary Street, Kilkenny City, on September 6th 2022 (suddenly) at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Loved and greatly missed by his sisters Eilis and Annette, brothers Liam and Tony, brothers-in-law Tom and Joe, sisters-in-law Anne and Geraldine, nephews Eoin and Brian, nieces Fiona, Gráinne, Áine, Eimear, Ali, and Caitriona, grandniece, grandnephews and all his extended family members and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 6pm on Wednesday (7th Sept.) with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary's Cathedral followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please. Eamonn's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Rest in Peace