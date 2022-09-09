Search

09 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, September 9, 2022

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

09 Sept 2022 10:05 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

James Byrne

The death has occurred of James Byrne, Monteen, Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Kilkenny, on September 7, 2022, peacefully at St Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Jane, sisters Joanna, Janie, and brother Frank. James will be sadly missed by his sisters Sr. M. Bernadette (OCD) Mary, Helen, Anne, Kate, and brother John, sister-in-law Carmel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House strictly private please. Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Friday (9th September) from 4pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, for Requiem Mass at 11am. It can be  viewed here: Sacred-Heart Moneenroe Followed by removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Cremation Ceremony at 2.20pm. To view click here Newlands-cross Chapel-webstream 

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Fr. Peter McVerry Trust and Br. Kevin Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless, Dublin

 

John Carroll

The death has occurred of John Carroll, Kingsmountain, Hugginstown, Kilkenny. John passed away peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, on Monday, 5th September 2022. He is survived by his loving wife Laura and will be sorely missed by her and by all his family and friends both near and far.

A humanist service will be held on Friday, 9th September, at 7:30pm in Mc Guills Funeral Home, Bennekerry, Co. Carlow (R93 E5NY). Cremation Service on Saturday, 10th September, in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork at 2pm.

Peg Hughes (née Guidera)

The death has occurred of Peg Hughes (née Guidera), Ballyspellan, Johnstown, Kilkenny, E41 K762 / Clough, Laois. Formerly Kyledellig, Clough, Ballacolla, Co. Laois. In her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband Danny. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Donal, daughter Helen (Cullinane), grandchildren Daniel, Marion (Lawlor), Jack, Niamh, Maria and Killian, great-grandaughter Róisín, daughter in law Maura (Purcell), son in law Eddie, Marion's husband Johnny, Daniels partner Patricia, her son Logan, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Friday, with rosary at 9pm. Requiem mass in St. Kieran's Church on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Rest in Peace

