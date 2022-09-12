Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, September 12, 2022

William (Willie) Lynch

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Lynch, 3 Rothe Terrace, Kilkenny), on 10th September 2022, unexpectedly, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. William (Willie), beloved husband of the late Sheelagh and much loved father of Louise, Cain, Jessica, Edel and Clare. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Eoghan, daughter-in-law Shannon, grandchildren Jack, Julian and Sam, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (13th September) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10.30am in St. John's Church with funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation https://irishheart.ie/

Liam Blackmore

The death has occurred of Liam Blackmore, Rathaleek, Callan Road, Kilkenny City, on 10th September 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Liam, in his 94th year, beloved husband of Flora and much loved father of John, Brian, Maria, Declan, Kevin and Susanne, sadly missed by his wife and family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his adored 14 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (12th September) from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Requiem Mass will be live streamed at the following link https://youtu.be/YKQGa5g3Qt4

Nicholas (Nicky) Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Fitzgerald, Hatchery Lane, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Bridge Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Saturday 10th September 2022. Pre-deceased by his father Gerry. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his mother Kitty, brother John, sisters Mary, Emily, Ger and Catherine, uncle Pat, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rest in Peace