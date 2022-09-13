Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Sean Stapleton

The death has occurred of Sean Stapleton, Eyries, Bridge Street, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Suddenly at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Chrissie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children Sean jnr, Sarah Jane, Irene and James, brother, sisters, grandson, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

House strictly private please.

Funeral arrangements later.

Dr. Francis John (Frank) Kelly

The death has occurred of Dr. Francis John (Frank) Kelly, Thomastown, Kilkenny, on September 12th 2022 (unexpectedly) at his home. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Milly, dear son of Francis snr. and the late Rose. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, father, brother Terry, sisters Patricia and Cathy, mother-in-law Nancy, sisters-in-law Ann and Lucie, brothers-in-law Tim and Peter, nieces, relatives, friends and work colleagues.

Funeral arrangements will be updated on Wednesday afternoon (September 14th).



Sr. Mary Egan F.M.S.J

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Egan F.M.S.J, Convent of St. Francis, Blackrock Road, Blackrock, Cork and late of Kilkenny City. On September 12th, 2022, peacefully, in the Convent Sr. Mary F.M.S.J, beloved daughter of the late Mary and Joseph, dear sister of Philomena, John and the late Ann and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother, nieces, nephews, her Community, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, September 16th, in the Convent Chapel of St. Francis, Blackrock Road. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Model Farm Road, Cork.

Nicholas (Nicky) Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Fitzgerald, Hatchery Lane, Inistioge, and formerly of Bridge Street, Callan. Peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Saturday, 10th September 2022. Pre-deceased by his father Gerry. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his mother Kitty, brother John, sisters Mary, Emily, Ger and Catherine, uncle Pat, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Molloy's Funeral Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode R95 Y443) on Monday,12th September from 5pm to 8pm. A Humanist Service for Nicky will take place at Cois Abhann Community Centre, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode R95 CX52), on Tuesday, 13th September at 12 noon. A private cremation will take place afterwards. All are welcome in Cois Abhann Community Centre, Inistioge, where refreshments will be served to all, following the service. House private please

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Family Carers Ireland. Donations can be made through the following link: https://familycarers.ie/

Brian Hennessy

The death has occurred of Brian Hennessy, Clontarf, Dublin, and late Kells, Co. Kilkenny. He passed away peacefully, at home, on September 11th 2022, after a long illness and in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of Rita and loving dad to Derek and Geraldine. Very sadly missed by all his family; his grandchildren Layna and Sadie, twin brother Sean and brothers Nicky and Gerry, by Geraldine’s partner, Peter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, September 13th, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, September 14th, to St Gabriel’s Parish Church, Dollymount for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery Extension. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny: https://www.sfh.ie/donate

Rest in Peace