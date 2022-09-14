Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Rest in Peace
Kathleen Chambers (née Cody)
The death has occurred of Kathleen Chambers (née Cody), Harrow, London and late of Mooncoin, Kilkenny and Monmore, Kilrush, Co Clare. Wife of Pat.
Funeral will take place in London.
Sean Stapleton
The death has occurred of Sean Stapleton, Eyries, Bridge Street, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Suddenly at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Chrissie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children Sean jnr, Sarah Jane, Irene and James, brother, sisters, grandson, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
House strictly private please.
Funeral arrangements later.
Dr. Francis John (Frank) Kelly
The death has occurred of Dr. Francis John (Frank) Kelly, Thomastown, Kilkenny, on September 12th 2022 (unexpectedly) at his home. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Milly, dear son of Francis snr. and the late Rose. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, father, brother Terry, sisters Patricia and Cathy, mother-in-law Nancy, sisters-in-law Ann and Lucie, brothers-in-law Tim and Peter, nieces, relatives, friends and work colleagues.
Funeral arrangements will be updated on Wednesday afternoon (September 14th).
Sr. Mary Egan F.M.S.J
The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Egan F.M.S.J, Convent of St. Francis, Blackrock Road, Blackrock, Cork and late of Kilkenny City. On September 12th, 2022, peacefully, in the Convent Sr. Mary F.M.S.J, beloved daughter of the late Mary and Joseph, dear sister of Philomena, John and the late Ann and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother, nieces, nephews, her Community, relatives and friends.
Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, September 16th, in the Convent Chapel of St. Francis, Blackrock Road. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Model Farm Road, Cork.
Rest in Peace
The Ros Tapestry depicts the Norman history of Ireland's Ancient East: a panel showing the marriage of Isabel de Clare and William Marshal
Dermot Rafter Kilkenny Leader, Aileen McGrath LEO Kilkenny, Annika Limpopo, Grow Remote Lapland, Cllr Maria Dollard, Tom O’Neill, Colette Campion, Kilkenny Leader, Ella Fell Lapland Leader .
Cllr. Arthur Mc Donald , Cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown MD , Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council & Seamus Doran , Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.