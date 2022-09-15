Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, September 15, 2022

Ana Ardeleanu

The death has occurred of Ana Ardeleanu, 45 The Orchard, Old Golf Links Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Romania, on 13th September 2022, peacefully, at her home. Sadly missed by her daughters Mariana, Anca and Sonia, son Paul, sister Elena, brother Tomel, sons-in-law John and Radu and her grandchildren Carmen, Laura, Alyn, Bogdan, Dragos, Andra, Denise and Jason.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home (R95 XE00) on Friday (16th September) from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Fiona Brennan

The death has occurred of Fiona Brennan, 10 Hollybank Park, Clongowen, Waterford Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Glendine Heights, on 13th September 2022, in the exceptional care of the staff of Oak Ward, Palliative Care, University Hospital, Waterford. Fiona, beloved daughter of Billy and Theresa, adored sister of Dermot, Michelle and Carolann and much loved auntie of Bailey, Adam, Ella, Cían and Cayden. Fiona will be forever remembered by her brothers-in-law Philip and Paul, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home in Clongowen (R95 P9N4)on Thursday (15th September) from 4.30pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, Foulkstown and will be followed by Cremation Service at 3pm in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at the following link https://youtu.be/UgNWKS-jJ8A Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made to the following hospices: https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/ or https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/where-we-are/st-lukes-hospital-rathgar.330.html

Dave Edwards

The death has occurred of Dave Edwards, Frome , Somerset, England and formerly Johnstown, Kilkenny, on August 17, 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (Ryan) formerly Johnstown Co Kilkenny, and his extended families in both Ireland and the U.K. Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

Dave's funeral mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/johnstown-parish-live-stream/

Marie Stapleton (née Conway)

The death has occurred of Marie Stapleton (née Conway), Donoughmore, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, R95 P9C7, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Mick, sons Tom and Liam, granddaughters Niamh, Anita and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Philip, Mike and John, daughters Marie, Klair, Hilda, Teresa, Joan and Karina, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence in Donoughmore (R95P9C7) on Friday from 5pm followed by Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger.

Sean Stapleton

The death has occurred of Sean Stapleton, Eyries, Bridge Street, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, suddenly, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Chrissie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, children Sean jnr, Sarah Jane, Irene and James, brother, sisters, grandson, brothers in law, sisters in law, son in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow, from 5pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyragget, on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Finnan's Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Dr. Francis John (Frank) Kelly

The death has occurred of Dr. Francis John (Frank) Kelly, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, September 12th 2022 (unexpectedly) at his home. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Milly, dear son of Francis snr. and the late Rose. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, father, brother Terry, sisters Patricia and Cathy, mother-in-law Nancy, sisters-in-law Ann and Lucie, brothers-in-law Tim and Peter, nieces, relatives, friends and work colleagues.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 FH90) on Friday (September 16th) from 6pm to 7pm. A service celebrating Frank's life will be held at 4pm on Saturday in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, followed by cremation. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Simon Communities of Ireland www.dubsimon.ie The Service at Mount Jerome will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service

Rest in Peace