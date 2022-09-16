Search

16 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, September 16, 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, September 16, 2022

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

16 Sept 2022 11:38 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Bridget (Biddy) Lennon (née Prendergast)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Lennon (née Prendergast), Aclare, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, and formerly of Coolsheehy. Biddy died peacefully in Castlecomer District Hospital, on September 15, 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Joe, her brother William, nephew Simon and niece Geraldine RIP. Sadly missed by her brother Jim, sister Nora Murphy (Borris), her loving nephew Martin John, loving nieces Maria, Olive, Deirdre, Mary, Ann and Margaret (USA).

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh, from 3pm on Friday 16th. Removal at 6.15pm to arrive at Duiske Abbey at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. 

Jean Lackey (née Heathcote)

The death has occurred of Jean Lackey (née Heathcote), Brownstown, Tullogher, Kilkenny. Formerly of Burton-on-Trent and Derby, England. Jean predeceased by her husband Jim, peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her children Shivaun, Sharron and Kevin, son-in-law Martin, (Sharron) partner Johnny, daughter-in-law Orla, grandchildren Gillian, Marc, Stephen, Terence, Níamh, Páraic and Dónal relatives in Burton-on-Trent, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm Friday, 16th September, concluding with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. David's Church, Listerlin, for 10am Requiem Mass on Saturday, 17th September, followed by a cremation service in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1pm.

Maidie Croghan

The death has occurred of Maidie Croghan, Hawthorn Walk, Parcnagown, Kilkenny City and formerly of Knockroe, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, who died peacefully on 14th September 2022 at home surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Predeceased by her husband Johnny, and daughter Sharon. Maidie will be deeply missed by her daughters Caroline, Eimer, Fiona, Edelle, Olga, Simone and her son Johnathon. Maidie will be greatly missed by her sons-in-law, grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City on Saturday, 17th September 2022, from 6pm concluding with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday, 18th September, followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem mass can be viewed on https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Kathleen Chambers (née Cody)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Chambers (née Cody), Harrow, London and late of Kilnaspic, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, aged 76 Years. Predeceased by her sister Margaret and brother James. Kathleen died peacefully at her home in London surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 11th 2022. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, son Michael, daughter Marcella, daughter in law Mandy, her grandchildren, sisters Mary and Eileen, brother Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen will be at reposing Saville & Son Funeral Home, 107 High Street, Harrow (HA3 5DL) on Thursday, 6th October, from 10am until 4pm, Kathleen's Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 7th October, at 10am in St. Joseph's Church, 191 High Street, Harrow (HA3 5EE), followed by burial in Northwood Cemetery, Chestnut Avenue, Northwood (HA6 1HU).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media