Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, September 16, 2022

Bridget (Biddy) Lennon (née Prendergast)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Lennon (née Prendergast), Aclare, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, and formerly of Coolsheehy. Biddy died peacefully in Castlecomer District Hospital, on September 15, 2022. Predeceased by her loving husband Joe, her brother William, nephew Simon and niece Geraldine RIP. Sadly missed by her brother Jim, sister Nora Murphy (Borris), her loving nephew Martin John, loving nieces Maria, Olive, Deirdre, Mary, Ann and Margaret (USA).

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graignamanagh, from 3pm on Friday 16th. Removal at 6.15pm to arrive at Duiske Abbey at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Jean Lackey (née Heathcote)

The death has occurred of Jean Lackey (née Heathcote), Brownstown, Tullogher, Kilkenny. Formerly of Burton-on-Trent and Derby, England. Jean predeceased by her husband Jim, peacefully at her residence. Sadly missed by her children Shivaun, Sharron and Kevin, son-in-law Martin, (Sharron) partner Johnny, daughter-in-law Orla, grandchildren Gillian, Marc, Stephen, Terence, Níamh, Páraic and Dónal relatives in Burton-on-Trent, nieces, nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm Friday, 16th September, concluding with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral to arrive at St. David's Church, Listerlin, for 10am Requiem Mass on Saturday, 17th September, followed by a cremation service in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1pm.

Maidie Croghan

The death has occurred of Maidie Croghan, Hawthorn Walk, Parcnagown, Kilkenny City and formerly of Knockroe, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, who died peacefully on 14th September 2022 at home surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Predeceased by her husband Johnny, and daughter Sharon. Maidie will be deeply missed by her daughters Caroline, Eimer, Fiona, Edelle, Olga, Simone and her son Johnathon. Maidie will be greatly missed by her sons-in-law, grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City on Saturday, 17th September 2022, from 6pm concluding with rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Fiacre’s Church, Loughboy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday, 18th September, followed by burial in Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem mass can be viewed on https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Kathleen Chambers (née Cody)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Chambers (née Cody), Harrow, London and late of Kilnaspic, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, aged 76 Years. Predeceased by her sister Margaret and brother James. Kathleen died peacefully at her home in London surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 11th 2022. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, son Michael, daughter Marcella, daughter in law Mandy, her grandchildren, sisters Mary and Eileen, brother Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Kathleen will be at reposing Saville & Son Funeral Home, 107 High Street, Harrow (HA3 5DL) on Thursday, 6th October, from 10am until 4pm, Kathleen's Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, 7th October, at 10am in St. Joseph's Church, 191 High Street, Harrow (HA3 5EE), followed by burial in Northwood Cemetery, Chestnut Avenue, Northwood (HA6 1HU).