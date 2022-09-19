Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, September 19, 2022

Eamon Conway

The death has occurred of Eamon Conway, 13 Rothe Terrace, Kilkenny, on 18th September 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home and previously St. Luke’s Hospital. Eamon, predeceased by his brothers Dick, Jimmy and Jack, son-in-law Enda and grandson Diarmaid, beloved husband of Rita and much loved father of Jimmy, Mary (Ryan), Margo (Wallace), Catherine (McCooey), Anne (Campion), Frances (Cantwell), Ethel (Dalton) and Ruth (Levins), sadly missed by his wife and family, sisters and brother, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home, John’s Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Tuesday (20th Sept) from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery. House private please. The Requiem Mass may be viewed at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/

Christian Houlihan McGrath

The death has occurred of Christian Houlihan McGrath, 44 Cypress Grove, Loughboy, Kilkenny, on 17th September 2022, unexpectedly, at his home. Christian, beloved son of Jacqueline and Liam and dear brother of James, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandmother Eileen Houlihan, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Monday (19th September) from 4pm to 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm in the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange, with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at the following link https://youtu.be/M0aGitC_VGw

Eugene Power

The death has occurred of Eugene Power, Clogh Village and formerly of 9 Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on18th September, 2022, at his residence. Pre-deceased by his parents Andy and Alice (née Murphy). Eugene will be sadly missed by his daughter Sinéad, son Niall, and their mother Noreen. Also missed by his brothers and sisters; Larry, Ann, Andy, Paddy, Gerard, Philomena, Alice, Liam, Catherine, Mary, and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday (19th September) from 4pm until 8pm and on Tuesday from 2pm, concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 10.15am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the cloghparish webcam.

Br. Edmond (Ned) Frank Walsh

The death has occurred of Br. Edmond (Ned) Frank Walsh, Edmund Rice House, Westcourt, Callan, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Gortnasna, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. Peacefully, on Friday, 16th September 2022, in the loving care of Staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents, William and Margaret, brothers PJ and John and sister Mary (Kenneally). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Jim, Peggy (Brennan), Willie, Mike (USA) and Denis, sisters-in-law Alice, Mary, Mairead, Leish, Ann (USA) and Brigid, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, The Christian Brother’s Community and a large circle of friends.

Removal from the Edmund Rice Memorial Chapel, Westcourt, Callan, on Monday at 10.30am to The Church of the Assumption, Callan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Christian Brothers’ Community Plot, Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. View the Requiem Mass by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/ No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Castlecomer District Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.

Rest in Peace