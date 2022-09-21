Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Kitty Bowden (née Fitzpatrick)

The death has occurred of Kitty Bowden (née Fitzpatrick), Knockmannon, Lisdowney, Kilkenny. Kitty passed away on Monday at home surrounded by the love of her family, her husband Haulie, daughters Marie, Julie Anne and son Pat. She will be so dearly missed by her family, her grandchildren Harvey, Ruby and Cody, her sister Mary (Holohan), her brothers Donal, Dom and Mick, her daughter-in-law Jenna (Kennealy) and son-in-law Alan (Brennan) her nieces and nephews and by all her extended family, neighbours and friends and especially those who cared for her at home so well for the last 19 years of her illness.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford Eircode R95 C44T, on Wednesday from 5pm, with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Lisdowney. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please. You may view the mass on this link on Thursday https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger

Angela Gargan

The death has occurred of Angela Gargan, Ballybur, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny, on September 19th 2022 (suddenly) at her home. Predeceased by her parents Joe and Christina. Beloved sister of Matt, Mary (Ireland, Danesfort) and Ann (Taylor, Kells Road). She will be sadly missed by her brother, sisters, brother-in-law Billy (Ireland), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (R95 FH90) from 4.30pm. on Wednesday (September 21st) concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.30p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. in Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Angela's Requiem Mass will be live streamed https://www.irishlivestream.com/22092022ag

Bridget O'Carroll (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Carroll (née O'Keeffe), Rathcash, Clifden, Clara, Kilkenny. Bridget passed away peacefully on September 19th 2022, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the wonderful staff of Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, sisters, Margaret and Nellie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Francis and Andrew, daughter-in-law Statia, Francis's partner Brenda, her adored granddaughters, Siobhan and Stacey, brother, Martin, sisters, Kitty (Walsh) and Maisie (Carter), brother-in-law, Lar Walsh, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Wednesday, 21st September, from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 22nd at 12 noon in St Colman's Church, Clara, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream

Michael Gannon

The death has occurred of Michael Gannon, Goatstown, Dublin 14, formerly of Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, late of Bank of Ireland and Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club) September 17, 2022. After a long illness bravely borne. Beloved and cherished husband of Fidelma and loving father of Eimear, Ken and Ruth. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, son-in-law Eamon, daughter-in-law Jean-Anne, Eimear’s partner Luca, his adored grandchildren Cian, Olivia, Ellie-Mae, Emilia and John, all his brothers and sisters, extended family, many friends and former colleagues.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (September 22) at 10am in the Church of St. Therese, Mount Merrion followed by cremation at Mt Jerome Crematorium. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown. Ph: 01 2808882. House strictly private please.

Rest in Peace