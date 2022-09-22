Kilkenny Deaths, Thursday, September 22, 2022

John (Sean) Murphy

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Murphy, Cassaugh, Coolcullen, via Carlow, Kilkenny, R93 Y6F8, on 20th September, 2022. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the wonderful staff of the Mater (HDU) Hospital, Dublin. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Joanne, Ann, Geraldine, Liam, Brendan, Collette, Marion, Alice, Sinead, John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, sister Maura (England), extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R93 Y6F8) on Thursday 22nd September from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at Saint Brendan's Church, Muckalee (Eircode R95 R594) for Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to: HDU Mater Hospital, Dublin: https://www.materfoundation.ie/ways-to-support/how-to-donate/ (Donation Box in Church).

Johnny Hennessy

The death has occurred of Johnny Hennessy, "Bella Vista" Clohastia, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Johnny died peacefully in Waterford University Hospital on Wednesday, 21st of September 2022 after a short illness. Pre deceased by his loving daughter Elma. Beloved husband of Catherine (Kitty) and much loved father of Sean, Pauric, Arthur and Majella. Sadly missed by daughters in law Margaret, Helen and Christine, his son in law Pat, grandchildren Kate, Gerard, Tom, Ellen, Emma, Brian, Eoin, Grace, Sarah, Rachel and Emma, by his many friends and neighbours and the staff in Gahan House, Graignamanagh.

Reposing at his son Sean's home (Eircode R95R927) Clohastia, Graignamanagh from 3pm to 8pm on Friday 23rd of September. House private on Saturday morning please. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary cemetery.

Rest in Peace