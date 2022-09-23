Search

23 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, September 23, 2022

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

23 Sept 2022 10:53 AM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Sheamus (Doc) Costelloe

The death has occurred of Sheamus (Doc) Costelloe, Columbcille, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Sheamus (Doc) passed away peacefully at University Hospital Waterford on Thursday, 22 September surrounded by his loving family, after bravely fighting a short illness. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Bertie, his daughter Aisling, step-daughters Robyn and Alanah and their partners Paul, David and Glen, his parents Tom and Helen, father-in-law Eddie, brothers Thoss and Brendan, sisters Kay, Helen and Maria, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday, 24 September, at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny. To view Doc's Requiem Mass click here: https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ House private please. The family would like to thank Dr Jordan and Staff of the Cherry Ward and also the Palliative Care Team of Waterford University Hospital.

David Aylward

The death has occurred of David Aylward, Ballydaw, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Mullinavat, Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday, 21st September 2022, aged 73 years. Predeceased by his parents James and Catherine. David will be sadly missed by his brothers Shay and Bernard, sisters Marie and Clare, sister-in-law Olive, brother-in-law Patrick, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

David will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Friday, 23rd September, from 4.30pm followed by removal to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, at 6.45pm (via David's Home), Requiem Mass on Saturday, 24th September, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all times. David's Mass will be streamed live on the following link from 10.55am: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

