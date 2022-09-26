Kilkenny Deaths, September 26, 2022

Brendan Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Brendan Fitzpatrick, Powerswood, Thomastown, Kilkenny. The death has taken place of Brendan, following an accident.

Funeral arrangements later.

Jim Hackett

The death has occurred of Jim Hackett, Kilcross, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Mary and Father of Pat, Mike and Nora and brother to Joan and the late Peggy, Bartley and Tom. Jim will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Christine, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.



Funeral arriving to St Colmcille's Church, Inistioge, on Monday morning (26th September) for 11am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in Cappagh Cemetery. Jim's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://inistiogeparish. ie/webcam/







Eileen O'Brien (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Brien (née Phelan), Belline, and formerly of Ballydine Kilsheelan, Piltown, Kilkenny / Kilsheelan, Tipperary. Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Bridie, Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving husband Maurice, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street on Monday, the 26th of September, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Tuesday, the 27th September, for Requiem mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Solas Centre Waterford.

Frank Cullinane

The death has taken place of Frank Cullinane, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and formely of Clonakilty, Co Cork, on 25th September 2022, in the loving care of his family, after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved son of the late Donal and Maureen Cullinane and beloved brother of the late Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, sons John and Keith, granddaughter Maggie, Johns partner Yvonne, sister Deirdre, brothers Kieran, John and Don, aunts Eileen and Rita, nieces Emma, Adrianna and Sabine, sisters-in-law Danielle and Wendy, brother-in-law John, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meyler's Family room on The Quay, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, on Monday, 26th September from 4pm - 8pm. Rosary and vigil prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, on Wednesday, 28th September, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary's New Cemetery. House Strictly private, please. Frank's Requiem Mass can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.

Theresa Horgan

The death has occurred of Theresa Horgan, Parkmore Terrace, Gowran, Kilkenny, 24th September 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Theresa, predeceased by her father Joe, sister Irisann and more recently her mother Bridget. Beloved mother of Ian, Carla, Dario and Lenika, sadly missed by her loving children and their dad Franco, brothers Patrick, Joseph and Vincent, sisters Mary, Bridget and Ellen, Carla's partner Shane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and in a special way her great friend Ann.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (27th September) from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Wednesday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Gowran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Kane

The death has occurred of Martin Kane, late of Celbridge, County Kildare and formerly of Ballinalacken, Attanagh, County Kilkenny, on 25th September, 2022, in the care of the staff at Park Nursing Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary Kane. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, brothers John, Michael, Patrick, Kieran, sisters Marie, Eileen, Anne, Sheila, Breda, nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, on Tuesday (27th September) from 2.30pm concluding with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyragget. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Saint Finian's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

Denise Fester (née Gaffney)

The death has occurred of Denise Fester (née Gaffney), Archers Crescent, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Loughboy, Kilkenny, on September 24th 2022 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Kevin and Anna, brother Eamonn and sister Kay. Beloved wife of Graham. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters Sharon and Claire, sister Mary, brother Kevin, grandchildren Gavan, Lauren, Max and Patrick, daughter-in-law Rosi, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home in Archers Crescent (R95 T44X) from 5p.m. on Monday (September 26th) concluding with Rosary at 7p.m. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Fiacre's Church, followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association or the M.S. Society, Ireland www.ms-society.ie House private on Tuesday please. The Requiem Mass for Denise will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Jim Gill 'Boatman'

The death has occurred of Jim Gill 'Boatman', 59 Fairview, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Jim died peacefully at home on Saturday the 24th of September 2022 in the care of his loving family. Pre deceased by his loving wife Annie, his daughter Bridget, son in law Alan, his father Patrick, mother Bridget, his sister Agnes and brother Tom. Sadly missed by his loving family, his son Patrick, daughters Marian, Anna and Gina, daughter in law Joan, son in law Jimmy, his sister Betty and brothers Paddy and Mick. Also by his his grandchildren Keith, Kevin, Michelle, Graham, Pádraig, Chris and Mark, his seven great grandchildren and his great great grand daughter, his nieces, nephews, relatives. neighbours and many friends.

Removal from his home at 10.40am on Monday to arrive at Duiske Abbey for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGr07MFYsiI&feature=youtu.be

Patrick Holden

The death has occurred of Patrick Holden, Knockmoylan, Knocktopher, Kilkenny / Ballyhale, Kilkenny. Patrick passed away peacefully, on Saturday, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Stasia, daughter Katrina, sons Sean, Padraig, Joey and Liam, son-in-law Niall and partners Brid, Laura and Niamh, sister Eleanor, grandchildren Flynn, Noah, Luke, Ava, Eoghan, Erin and Cara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Arriving on Tuesday at All Saints Church Knockmoylan (Via his residence, Ballyhale GAA pitch, Knockmoylan) for requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to IMNDA (Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association). To view Patrick’s Funeral Mass please click on the following link: https://youtu.be/fbjO6jmuh9Y