Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, September 30, 2022

Danny Butler

The death has occurred of Danny Butler, Tottenham, London and formerly of Gaulstown, Muckalee, Co. Kilkenny, 22nd September 2022, in Maidstone, Kent. Danny, predeceased by his loving wife Eileen, parents Tom and Margaret, brother John and sisters Mary and Bridie, beloved father of Angela (UK) and Paul (Muckalee), sadly missed by his loving family, brother Paddy, sisters Kitty and Margaret, granddaughter Sineal and her husband Tom, great grandson Maddox, brother-in-law Gabriel, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Danny's funeral will take place in Kilkenny at a later date. Funeral Arrangements Later

Daniel Joseph Doran

The death has occurred of Daniel Joseph Doran, Convent View, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Daniel passed on to his eternal reward, peacefully, on Thursday the 29th of September, in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Waterford. Beloved husband of Joan and much loved father of Daniel junior, Catherine and the late John Doran. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Christine, Danielle, Katie and Georgina, his great-grandchildren, brother David, sister Bridget, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday, the 30th of September, from 7pm to 8pm. Arriving at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, on Saturday, October 1, for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Dolores Nichol (née Nolan)

The death has occurred of Dolores Nichol (née Nolan), Raheendonore, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny, unexpectedly, at Waterford University Hospital, on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Beloved wife of Michael. Sadly missed by her children Alex, Michael and Alanna, her brothers, sisters, daughters in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and her friends.

Reposing at her home in Raheendonore from 3pm to 7pm on Saturday, October 1. Removal at 10.30am on Sunday, October 2, to arrive at Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Jiri Prokop

The death has occurred of Jiri Prokop, Circular Road, Kilkenny and late of Kilcohan, Waterford, on September 28th 2022. Beloved husband of Louise and loving father of Lily Mae, Matilda, Mason and Allie. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife and children, parents Jiri and Magdalena, brother Martin, sisters Maggie and Lenka, mother-in-law Pauline, in-laws, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny, followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Jiri's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Joe Ryan

The death has occurred of Joe Ryan, Ballyhendricken, Ballycallan, Co. Kilkenny, 29th September 2022, peacefully, at home and in the loving care of his family. Joe, predeceased by his parents Tom and Mai, beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Maria, Thomas, Richard and Anthony. Joe will be sadly missed by his wife and family, brother John, sisters Bridget (Kirwan) and Marie (Gough), daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Adam, Arwen, Olivia and Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Saturday (1st October) from 4pm to 7pm, pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10.15am in St. Brigid's Church, Ballycallan. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to COPD Ireland Support: https://copd.ie/donate/

