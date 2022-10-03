Search

03 Oct 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Monday October 3, 2022

Kilkenny

Kilkenny People reporter

03 Oct 2022 10:52 AM

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Lila Cuddihy (née Coogan)

The death has occurred of Lila Cuddihy (née Coogan), Kyle, Tullaroan, Kilkenny, R95 FP94, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Sunday, 2nd October 2022. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, John, Phil, Mary, Brendan, Raymond and Catherine, brother Noel, sisters Jo, Mary and Kathleen, grandchildren, Shane, Bill, Bob and Rebecca, Maria and Seán, Robyn, Paul, David and Sarah, Paddy, Ava, Orlaith and Tom, and Adam, daughters-in-law Catherine, Caroline and Olivia, son-in-law Peter, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode R95 FP44) on Tuesday, 4th October, from 2pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Tullaroan for Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Friends of St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Donations can be made through the following link https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie The Cuddihy Family would like to thank sincerely the Doctors and Nurses in The Nore Ward and The ICU Department at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and a special thanks also to Dr. Beckett.

Patrick (Pat) Dreeling

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Dreeling No. 1 St. John's Place, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. Died peacefully 1st October 2022. Predeceased by his infant son, Andrew. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Sally, sons Dickie, PJ, Mark and Damien (Farmer), daughters, Lorraine, Fiona, Maggie, Andrea and Sarah, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, adored grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny on Monday 3rd October from 4pm-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal Tuesday 4th of October to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Gowran for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Hally

The death has occurred of Mary Hally, (née O’Sullivan), Ballywalter, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully, on Saturday, 1st October 2022 in the wonderful care of Geraldine and Staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Cathrina and Noreen, son Eddie, sons-in-law Andy and Ray, daughter-in-law Jo, grandchildren Robert and Rosie, Darcey and Molly, Megan, Sophie and Dillon, sisters Eileen and Ter, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Joan,brothers-in-law William and James, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Barbara, Eamon and Louise.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443) on Wednesday 5th October from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Thursday at 10.15am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery Callan. Family Flowers only Please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donations can be made through the following link; https://alzheimer.ie

Dolly (Dolores) Birch (née Ruth)

The death has occurred of Dolly (Dolores) Birch (née Ruth), Mollyrue, Ardee Road, Collon, Co. Louth and formerly of Callan, Co. Kilkenny, on 30th September 2022. Peacefully in Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital. Dolly, beloved wife to Frank and loving mam to Audrey, James, David and Thomas. Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, son in law Anthony, daughters in law Niamh and Regina, grandchildren Brian, Katie, Rebecca, Ruth, Cormac, Rachel, Laura, Grace, Zoe and Lauren, great grandsons Kai and Alex, brother in law Pat, sister in law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. 

Funeral Arrangements Later


 Helen Drohan (née De Courcy)


The death has occurred of Helen Drohan (née De Courcy), 1A Stephen Street, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilmantin Hill, Wicklow Town, 30th September 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Helen, predeceased by her husband Maurice Drohan and sisters Betty, Grace and Joan, sadly missed by her loving daughter Carmel, grandchildren Maurice, Stephen and Jennifer, Carmel's partner Dominic, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (3rd October) from 5pm concluding with Rosary at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town, with interment afterwards in Rathnew Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.wicklowparish.ie/sacraments-services/live-mass-services/

Paddy Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Paddy Fitzgerald, 39 Collin's Park, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Friday, 30th September 2022. Pre-deceased by his wife Peggy, sons Martin, Milo, Noel and Johnny. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, daughters Teresa, Anne and Josephine, sons Ger, Eamon and Pat, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Lucy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan (via his residence) for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/

Madge O'Neill (née Grace)

The death has occurred of Madge O'Neill (née Grace), 'Ard Caoin', Archers Avenue and late of High Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, September 30th 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son-in-law James and more recently her sister Kitty (Brennan). Beloved mother of Grace, Seamus, Libby and Joe. She will be sadly missed by her children, daughters-in-law Mary and Monica, son-in-law Neil, grandchildren Niamh, Katy, Eoin, Emer, Libby, Conor, Danny, Liam and James, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4p.m. on Monday (Oct. 3rd) concluding with Rosary at 7p.m. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private Tuesday, please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society www.irishcancersociety.ie The Requiem Mass for Madge will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Eileen O'Riordan (née Caldbeck)

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Riordan (née Caldbeck), ''Riverview House'', Dromsicane, Millstreet, Cork, P51 TW3 / formerly off Greenhill, Tullaroan, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family on September 30th 2022. Predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Christine O' Riordan. Adored wife of Francis and dearly loved mother of Frank and Danielle. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her parents George and Martha (Caldbeck), brothers Sam and Leslie, sister Deborah, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at her residence (Eircode P51 TW32) on  Monday afternoon from 4 to 8pm. Reception into St Patrick's Church, Millstreet, on Tuesday for Funeral Service at 12 noon, burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Millstreet. Funeral service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/millstreet

Julia Phelan (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of Julia Phelan (née Brophy), Earlsgarden, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary, sons Martin and Michael, sisters Mary and Peg, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. The funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

