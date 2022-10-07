Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, October 6, 2022

Joan Ryan (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Joan Ryan (née Phelan), Glenbarry, Guilkaugh Mór, Tullogher, Kilkenny, on 5th October 2022, peacefully at her residence in the care of her family. Beloved wife of Ned, dear mother of Robert, Martin (Murt), Siobhán and Marcella. Deeply regretted by loving family, sons-in-law Declan and Brian, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Mary, grandchildren Cathal, Conor, Ryan, Aoibhinn, Ross, Caoilfhionn, Darragh, Maya, Fionn, Conor, Lauren and Eamonn, sisters Nonie, Monica, Delia, brother James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence Friday 6th October from 3pm concluding with a family Rosary at 8pm. Removal will take place at 10.30am on Saturday 8th October (via Milltown) to arrive at St. James' Church, Glenmore, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on www.glenmoreparish.ie Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society Ireland https://alzheimer.ie

Tommy Power

The death has occurred of Tommy Power, Old Luffany, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Tommy passed away on Thursday peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his brothers Willie and Neddy, sisters Stasia and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his brother Dick, sisters Peggy, Alice, Mary and Bridget, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 5pm until 7:30pm. Arriving on Saturday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin (via his residence and Windy House) for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. To view Tommy’s funeral mass, click on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Winifred Bridget (Freda) Penfold (née Pender)

The death has occurred of Winifred Bridget (Freda) Penfold (née Pender), Belleview, Coolroe, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, sadly missed by her loving son Terance, daughter-in-law Tracy, grandsons Sean and Ryan, grand-daughter Shannon, brother Tommy (Pender), sister Anne (Giontella), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence, on Sunday, October 9th, from 4pm concluding at 7pm. Removal on Monday, October 10th, to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch.

John Murphy

The death has occurred of John Murphy, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny, on October 5th 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. John, beloved husband of Maureen, cherished father of Bernadette, Trish, Siobhan and John, devoted grandfather of Anfernee, Dylan and Conor and dear brother of Danny, Tom, Pat, Liz and the late Jim. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, son-in-law Jack, daughter-in-law Dai, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday (7th October) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Newlands Cross crematorium. John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Saturday morning and this LINK for the crematorium at 11.45am. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Mattie Doyle

The death has occurred of Mattie Doyle, Ballingara, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Luffany, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Waterford. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Fr Willie, Peter, Eddie and Noel, sisters Peggy and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maudie, children John, Eddie, Aileen, Mary and Matt, sisters Theresa and Marie, sisters in law Pauline and Kitty, brother in law Paddy, son in law Roger, daughters in law Marie, Pamela and Natasha, grandchildren Anna, Katie, Robert, Connor, Ciara, Sean, Liam and Katya, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir, on Friday, 7th October, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg, on Saturday, 8th October, for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society.

Danny Butler

The death has occurred of Danny Butler, Tottenham, London and formerly of Gaulstown, Muckalee, Co. Kilkenny, on 22nd September 2022, in Maidstone, Kent. Danny, predeceased by his loving wife Eileen, parents Tom and Margaret, brother John and sisters Mary and Bridie, beloved father of Angela (UK) and Paul (Muckalee), sadly missed by his loving family, brother Paddy, sisters Kitty and Margaret, granddaughter Sineal and her husband Tom, great grandson Maddox, brother-in-law Gabriel, sister-in-law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Sunday (9th October) from 5pm to 7pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11am in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Johnswell, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/RTf7pkipVE0

