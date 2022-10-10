Kilkenny Deaths, Monday, October 10, 2022

Timmy Gough

The death has occurred of Timmy Gough, Garrandarragh, Mullinavat, Kilkenny, late of Knockboy, Ballygunner, Waterford. Timmy passed away peacefully on Sunday. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nora and sister Noreen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, sisters Mary, Carmel and Clare, brothers Sonny and Mossy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St. Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat (via his residence) for requiem Mass at 12noon, followed by private cremation. To view Timmy’s Funeral Mass please click on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Helena (Lena) Mackey (née Norris)

The death has occurred of Helena (Lena) Mackey (née Norris), Gathabaun, Kilkenny / Killavullen, Cork



Michael (Mick) Dalton

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Dalton, Templeorum, Piltown, Kilkenny. Mick passed away peacefully on Saturday in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by his parents Dick and Tessie. Sadly missed by his sister Kathleen, brothers Jim and Paddy, sister-in-law Mairead, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Waterford. Mick’s family would like to thank all those who cared for him at UHW and Greenhill Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir.

Jo ( Josephine ) Lennon (née Conway)

The death has occurred of Jo ( Josephine ) Lennon (née Conway), Springhill, Borris, Carlow, formerly of Parliment St, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre - deceased by her loving husband Padraig. Sadly missed by her sons Kieran and Declan, daughter Anne-Marie, grandchildren Ciarán, Barry, Pádraig, Joe, Mark and Rosemary, daughters in law Breda and Sheila, son in law Declan, sisters in law Breda and Alice, nephews and nieces, relatives and many friends.

Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris for requiem Mass at 11am on Monday followed by burial afterwards in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris. Family Flowers only please.

Ann Maher (née Aylward)

The death has occurred of Ann Maher (née Aylward), Oldcourt, Templeorum, Piltown, Kilkenny, who died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness which was borne with courage and dignity. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Gerard and Paul, daughters Deirdre and Marie, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Arriving on Tuesday (October 11th) to Templeorum Church for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by private cremation. House strictly private. Family flowers only donations to Waterford Hospice or Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

Rest in Peace