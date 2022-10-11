Search

11 Oct 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

11 Oct 2022 10:38 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Margaret Carroll (née Moore)

The death has occurred of Margaret Carroll (née Moore), Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, and formerly of California and Rothe Terrace, Kilkenny, on 9th October 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Peggy), predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, brother Michael and sisters Kathleen and Josie. Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughters Siobhan and Kathleen, grandchildren Joe, Owen and Nathan, son-in-law Mick, Bernard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Cedarwood (R95 W6RE) on Tuesday (11th September) from 5pm to 8pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/


Catherine (Kitty) Conway (née Irish)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Conway (née Irish), Ringville, Slieverue, formerly of Rathpatrick, Slieverue, who died on Monday, 10th October 2022, aged 93 years. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Kitty passed away peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Kitty will be sadly missed by her sons Eamon and John, daughters Catherine (Murphy) and Ann (Geoghegan), daughters-in-law Margaret and Anna, sons-in-law Gerard and Patrick, her loving grandchildren Kate, Walter, Páraic, Cormac, Karina, Patrick, Hannah and J.P, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Kitty will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday, 11th October, from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Slieverue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 12th October, at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Kitty’s Mass, please click link below at 11.55am https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

Kathleen Hogan (née Gallagher)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hogan (née Gallagher), The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, 10th October 2022, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Kevin, Deirdre, Geraldine and Brenda, sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Laura, Claire, Cian, Jack, Harry, Mark and Jennifer, great grandchildren Oisín, Caoilinn and Aoibheann, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (12th October) from 4pm to 7.30pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny with funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/

June (Mary) Tobin (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of June (Mary) Tobin (née Brophy), 33 Michael Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, R95 FYP2, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Monday, 10th October 2022. Predeceased by her adoring husband Jerry. She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Ashleigh (Swayne), Lily (Delamere), Claire (Mercier), Orla (Hartley) and Derek, sons-in-law Eric, Tim, Jean-Louis, Declan and daughter-in-law Autumn, grandchildren, Megan, Alanna, Jacob, Sean, Owen, Liam, Sadhbh, Aoibhinn, Saorla, Connell, Breathnach and Pearse, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (R95 FYP2) on Tuesday, 11th October, from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Kilkenny (R95 XH7K) on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media