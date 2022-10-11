Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Margaret Carroll (née Moore)

The death has occurred of Margaret Carroll (née Moore), Cedarwood Avenue, Loughboy, Kilkenny City, and formerly of California and Rothe Terrace, Kilkenny, on 9th October 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret (Peggy), predeceased by her beloved husband Charles, brother Michael and sisters Kathleen and Josie. Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughters Siobhan and Kathleen, grandchildren Joe, Owen and Nathan, son-in-law Mick, Bernard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Cedarwood (R95 W6RE) on Tuesday (11th September) from 5pm to 8pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. House private at all other times please. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/



Catherine (Kitty) Conway (née Irish)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Conway (née Irish), Ringville, Slieverue, formerly of Rathpatrick, Slieverue, who died on Monday, 10th October 2022, aged 93 years. Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Kitty passed away peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Kitty will be sadly missed by her sons Eamon and John, daughters Catherine (Murphy) and Ann (Geoghegan), daughters-in-law Margaret and Anna, sons-in-law Gerard and Patrick, her loving grandchildren Kate, Walter, Páraic, Cormac, Karina, Patrick, Hannah and J.P, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Kitty will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Tuesday, 11th October, from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church of The Assumption, Slieverue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 12th October, at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Kitty’s Mass, please click link below at 11.55am https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

Kathleen Hogan (née Gallagher)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hogan (née Gallagher), The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City, 10th October 2022, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family. Kathleen, beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother of Kevin, Deirdre, Geraldine and Brenda, sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Margaret, son-in-law Jimmy, grandchildren Laura, Claire, Cian, Jack, Harry, Mark and Jennifer, great grandchildren Oisín, Caoilinn and Aoibheann, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (12th October) from 4pm to 7.30pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Canice's Church, Kilkenny with funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/

June (Mary) Tobin (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of June (Mary) Tobin (née Brophy), 33 Michael Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, R95 FYP2, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Monday, 10th October 2022. Predeceased by her adoring husband Jerry. She will be sadly missed by her loving children, Ashleigh (Swayne), Lily (Delamere), Claire (Mercier), Orla (Hartley) and Derek, sons-in-law Eric, Tim, Jean-Louis, Declan and daughter-in-law Autumn, grandchildren, Megan, Alanna, Jacob, Sean, Owen, Liam, Sadhbh, Aoibhinn, Saorla, Connell, Breathnach and Pearse, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (R95 FYP2) on Tuesday, 11th October, from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Kilkenny (R95 XH7K) on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Kilkenny. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Rest in Peace