Kilkenny Deaths, Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Maria Carroll (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Maria Carroll (née Walsh), 6 Lintown Crescent, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, R95 KV09, on 11th October 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness. Maria, predeceased by her loving father Eddie, beloved mother of Melinda and Thomas, sadly missed by her loving daughter and son, her mother Bridget, sisters Kathleen and Rita, brothers Patrick and Eamon, grandchildren Dylan, Saoirse and Ava, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday (13th October) from 4pm to 7pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Jack Heaslip

The death has occurred of Jack Heaslip, O'Connell Street, Ennis, Clare, and late of Knocktopher, Kilkenny, on October 11th 2022, peacefully, at his home, in his 97th year. Predeceased by his wife Eilis and granddaughter Gilly. He will be sadly missed by his beloved family and friends, including his loving children Therese, Seán, Francis and Rosalie, in-laws Kevin, Margaret, Pat and Marie, adored grandchildren Miriam, Niamh, Colin, Caitriona, Cian, Caoimhín, Aaron, Eadaoin, Alan and Jack, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and great friends.

Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, on Wednesday (October 12th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Thursday (October 13th) for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis. Family flowers only, please. Jack's Funeral Mass will be streamed live here: https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Richard (Dick) O'Halloran

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) O'Halloran, Clashacollaire, Callan, Kilkenny, R95 KFV5. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 11th October 2022. Predeceased by his parents Jane and Martin, brothers Pod, Sonny, Micky and Frank, sisters Annie, Jane and Alice. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Kitty (née Frisby), daughters Jane and Niamh, grand-daughters Orlaith and Roisin, sons-in-law Mark and Carlos, brothers Fr. Jim, Liam and Noel, sisters Mary (Cuddihy), Kathleen (Lawe) and Peggy (Anthony), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R95 KFV5) on Wednesday, 12th October, from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass on Thursday, 13th October, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish) Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Donations can be made via the following link: https://carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie

Shay Rossiter

The death has occurred of Shay Rossiter, Hillview, Clough, Gorey, Co. Wexford and formerly of Aughabeg, Corries, Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow. Died 8th October 2022 due to an accident. Beloved husband of Theresa and loving brother of John, Rita and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sister, brother, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Shay will be reposing at Flood's Funeral Home, McDermott Street, Gorey (Y25E8D4) on Thursday (13th October) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal will take place on Friday (14th October) at 11.15am to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ballyoughter, Gorey for funeral mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Richmond Ward ICU Beaumont Hospital.

William (Willie) Ryan

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Ryan, The Glen, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 10th October, 2022, peacefully at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by his father Richard (Dick), his mother Mary and brother Richard. Willie will be sadly missed by his sisters Lena, Mary Jo, Kathleen and brother John, sister-in-law Moira, brother-in-law David, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, on Wednesday (12th October) from 4pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

