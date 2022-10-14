Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, October 14, 2022

St. John Donovan

The death has occurred of St. John Donovan, Lawcus Fields, Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Fenit, Co. Kerry. St. John died on 12th October, 2022 in the care of the staff of CUH, Cork, and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents St. John and Sheila, and by his brother, Sarsfield. Dearly loved husband of Nuala (née Gibbons) and father of St. John, Louise and Brian. Deeply mourned by his wife and children and by his sisters Deirdre, Fiona and Dolores. Sadly missed by his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Friday (14th October) from 5pm to 7pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny. Private cremation will take place on Monday (17th October)

House private please.

Maria Carroll (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Maria Carroll (née Walsh), 6 Lintown Crescent, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, R95 KV09, on 11th October 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness. Maria, predeceased by her loving father Eddie, beloved mother of Melinda and Thomas, sadly missed by her loving daughter and son, her mother Bridget, sisters Kathleen and Rita, brothers Patrick and Eamon, grandchildren Dylan, Saoirse and Ava, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Shay Rossiter

The death has occurred of Shay Rossiter, Hillview, Clough, Gorey, Co. Wexford and formerly of Aughabeg, Corries, Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow. Died 8th October 2022 due to an accident. Beloved husband of Theresa and loving brother of John, Rita and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sister, brother, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Flood's Funeral Home, McDermott Street, Gorey (Y25E8D4) will take place on Friday (14th October) at 11.15am to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ballyoughter, Gorey for funeral mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Richmond Ward ICU Beaumont Hospital.

