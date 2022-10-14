Search

14 Oct 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, October 14, 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

14 Oct 2022 11:08 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

St. John Donovan

The death has occurred of St. John Donovan, Lawcus Fields, Stoneyford, Co Kilkenny and formerly of Fenit, Co. Kerry. St. John died on 12th October, 2022 in the care of the staff of CUH, Cork, and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents St. John and Sheila, and by his brother, Sarsfield. Dearly loved husband of Nuala (née Gibbons) and father of St. John, Louise and Brian. Deeply mourned by his wife and children and by his sisters Deirdre, Fiona and Dolores. Sadly missed by his brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Friday (14th October) from 5pm to 7pm pausing for Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.15pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brendan's Church, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny. Private cremation will take place on Monday (17th October)

House private please.

Maria Carroll (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Maria Carroll (née Walsh), 6 Lintown Crescent, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, R95 KV09, on 11th October 2022, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness. Maria, predeceased by her loving father Eddie, beloved mother of Melinda and Thomas, sadly missed by her loving daughter and son, her mother Bridget, sisters Kathleen and Rita, brothers Patrick and Eamon, grandchildren Dylan, Saoirse and Ava, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Shay Rossiter

The death has occurred of Shay Rossiter, Hillview, Clough, Gorey, Co. Wexford and formerly of Aughabeg, Corries, Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow. Died 8th October 2022 due to an accident. Beloved husband of Theresa and loving brother of John, Rita and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sister, brother, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal from Flood's Funeral Home, McDermott Street, Gorey (Y25E8D4) will take place on Friday (14th October) at 11.15am to the Church of The Sacred Heart, Ballyoughter, Gorey for funeral mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Richmond Ward ICU Beaumont Hospital.

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media